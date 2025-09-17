The tuning of the Multimatic dampers changes according to the drive mode (Slippery, Normal, Sport, Track, Drag Strip and Custom) and by using spool valves to control the flow of fluid through the damper, they can precisely adapt to your inputs and the loads going through the car. Even set to their softest the GTD feels tautly controlled, but there’s a jagged edge to the way it tackles harsh imperfections, and poor surfaces fizz through the car. It adds to the sense of connection but UK roads will be a tougher test. So far the Mustang has only dealt with straight lines and right-angle turns, but as we leave the city behind things get much more interesting. The road starts to climb and sweep gently through the wilderness, and as the ascent steepens, the corners tighten and fold back on themselves. It’s the kind of stretch you’d relish in a hot hatch rather than a wide-body 815bhp Mustang, but the GTD is an absolute hoot. Predictable, trustworthy and a total sensory overload.

On a wet surface the intimidation factor is very real, but treat it with respect and the GTD doesn’t bite. It may be more focused in every sense but it still has the benign balance and approachability of a Mustang, just with the intensity and poise ramped up to new levels. On these twistier sections its reactions are slower than a GT3 RS’s and there isn’t the same sense of it pivoting rapidly around its centre on turn-in, but on the road there’s plenty to like about the GTD’s more measured approach. It doesn’t feel as heavy as it is, but it’s not a car that hides its bulk with uncannily fast responses (there’s no rear-wheel steering or active anti-roll bars), and that gives it an honest feel. You can drive it with calm hands and revel in the faithful front end, the support from the suspension and the endlessly entertaining V8, and it doesn’t feel like there are sophisticated electronics dictating the state of play.

But the GTD’s trick is that, as well as the usual sensory rewards you get in a normal Mustang, it can be hustled with a more attacking style, at which point it enters a new realm altogether. Switch to Sport, open the exhaust valves, back off the ESC and it’s a wild thrill, and this road is perfect for enjoying it. It keeps giving the harder you drive it, never running out of control and delivering flashes of excitement for corner after corner. Out of tight turns the V8 delivers a rich torrent of power that’s linear and precisely manageable, allowing you to hold the rear Michelins on the edge of slip – or just over if you’re feeling brave, tweaking your line with small twitches of throttle and kicking those wide hips out of line. The carbon-ceramic Brembos are a match for the power too, with progressive and reassuring pedal feel. It all comes together in an addictive, sustained rush. Would a manual add to the enjoyment? It’s not clear-cut. In a normal Mustang the extra interaction is welcome, but in the GTD there’s enough to keep you busy and totally absorbed, and the DCT is stellar – crisp on the way up, with a sharp crack of revs on the way down, which you can trigger over and over again, just for the hell of it.