Corvette ZR1X is more powerful and faster than the Ferrari F80

Chevrolet is stretching the definition of hypercar, claiming the new Corvette ZR1X is a member of the world’s most exclusive automotive club. The long-awaited halo model first rumoured to carry the ‘Zora’ ZR1 name has broken cover with at least the power and performance figures to back up that claim – a mind-boggling 1250bhp Ferrari F80-beating total output, claimed acceleration to match and a quarter-mile drag time level with that of a Bugatti Chiron.

But just as the ‘ZR1X’ name is slightly disappointing compared to the Zora rumours (expected as a tribute to legendary Corvette engineer Zora Arkus Duntov), so too does the ZR1X only deviate from its siblings in terms of power and performance. To appearances, this is a Corvette ZR1 as we already know it, not some autoclave-baked, lathe-hewn piece of Pagani-baiting exotica.

Of course the benefit of this is that the ZR1X comparatively speaking, sticks to an age-old Corvette mandate: being a bit of a bargain. Not including the expected dealer markups in the US, the ZR1X is expected to cost under $200k (under £150k) on its home soil. That’s McLaren W1 power and performance for the price of a Porsche 911 GTS.

So how does the Corvette ZR1X generate all that punch? Again, no bespoke 13,000rpm V12 to be found here. Rather the LT7 1064bhp, twin-turbo DOHC 5.5-litre V8 at heart of the Corvette ZR1 – a known quantity, with the largest turbos on any production car, dynamic anti-lag to maintain turbine speed and so on. But here it’s married to an enhanced version of the Corvette E-Ray’s electrified front end.