The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 offers hypercar power for sports car money

American performance cars have a habit of punching well above their weight in pure performance terms, but Chevrolet's new Corvette ZR1 takes that notion to a whole new level. The mid-engined 911 GT3 RS rival delivers numbers you'd normally associate with hypercars, but its $173,300 (c£141,000) starting price is about what you'd pay for a 911 GTS with a few options.

Rated at 1064bhp, the V8 in the new Corvette ZR1 is not only the most powerful produced by an American manufacturer, but it allows the new ‘Vette to lay claim to the title of the fastest Corvette Chevrolet has produced with a 233mph top speed. And there’s not a single electric motor in sight, just a pair of sizable turbochargers.

This colossus of a motor is built upon the 670bhp ‘LT6’ Gemini V8 found in the current Corvette C8 Z06, which isn’t a bad place to start considering it's the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 Chevrolet has produced. It gains a new LT7 nomenclature in the ZR1, such is the extent of the changes.

There are new cylinder heads with unique inlet and exhaust ports and larger CNC machined combustion chambers, the valve timing has been optimised and the lift profile is new to suit the engine’s forced induction allowing for higher exhaust temperatures. The intake system is all new, too.