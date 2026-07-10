Ferrari 296 Speciale Aperta review – definitive proof Italy hasn’t lost the plot
The Speciale Aperta returns over a decade on and while it might be two cylinders down on its V8 predecessor, it remains one of the most engaging, invigorating cars money can buy
The Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta is now trading at up to five times its original list price, and while that is mildly bonkers, there’s reason for the madness. The 458 Speciale is the pinnacle of the naturally aspirated V8 Ferrari, crowned best driver’s car of the last 25 years by us, and many others who have experienced what it has to offer. Combine that with a limited production run of 499 units in the case of the Aperta, and you have yourself one exceedingly sought after car. No pressure, 296.
Launched as the only other convertible to wear the Speciale name since the 458, the 296 Speciale Aperta has some seriously big boots to fill. On first impressions things bode well, with its presence and subtle detailing taking a notable step up over any other ‘ordinary’ model in the range – its blended XX-style rear winglets, integrated wing louvres and deep-dish two-piece-style wheels make all the difference. This is very clearly a special model at a glance, which is a good start.
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Engine, gearbox and technical highlights
- Hybrid V6 powertrain produces 868bhp
- Tricks from the F80 remove 9kg from the engine
- Battery provides useable electric-only running
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What many perceive to be the downfall of the 296 platform is what lies at its core: a 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 augmented by a single electric motor between it and the fettled eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, just like the coupe. Paired with a relatively small 7.45kWh battery pack, the 680bhp combustion engine gets a boost to a total of 868bhp, a whole 271bhp more than its V8 predecessor and 49bhp more than its 296 GTS relative.
This additional performance isn't down to a software tweak within the hybrid system, either. The V6 produces 36bhp more than in the GTS alone, thanks to revised boost management, knock control, uprated pistons and new hardware such as the titanium conrods from the F80 hypercar. Its turbochargers are new too, weighing 1.2kg less and borrowing the shielding from the F80 for improved heat management. A total of 9kg has been removed from the engine in total over the GTS, thanks to a lighter crank, block and crankcase.
This might be a more focused take on the 296 GTS, but the principle remains the same – this is a plug-in hybrid with pure-electric running capabilities. Ferrari says it will cover just over 15 miles (WLTP) with the high voltage battery full, effectively giving you a Ferrari-shaped 178bhp rear-wheel drive EV for a short period. It’ll do up to 84mph in this mode, too, which makes it quite usable… until the battery runs out much sooner than the claimed 15 miles. You’re unlikely to see much more than 10 miles in normal use, but enable ‘Qualifying’ mode on the eManettino and it’ll charge it back up using the engine in no time.
Performance, ride and handling
- Zero loss in performance over the coupe
- Outstanding top-down theatre
- Razor-sharp chassis and steering response
This car adopts Ferrari’s new physical, anodised aluminium start/stop button, a much-needed update from the previous touch pad. It’s more tactile and in-keeping with the character of the rest of the car.
Hit the button and… it starts in electric mode. Not to worry though, because a tap of the capacitive eMannetino to enable Performance or Qualifying mode has the V6 fire into life. And fire into life it does, as when it’s hot it’ll frequently start with a pop of unburned fuel, something I initially discovered when pulling away from the French Gendarmerie after a document check. Thankfully, they enjoyed it.
Much of my time in this car was spent under 35-degree sun, which isn’t a great match for top-down driving unless you enjoy sunburn. As with the 296 GTS though, there’s a handy middle mode with the roof up, but the rear letterbox window down. Short shifting away from a roundabout to lean into the boost and it’s immediately clear that this is a significant step on from the ordinary 296 in auditory terms alone. The sophisticated, refined tone of the V6, the sense of intake on throttle and the enhanced burbles and blow-off sound on lift-off make it a thrill to drive slowly, nevermind push on.
Sound is one of the primary draws of the Aperta in my eyes, as while the coupe gets the same clever ducts to divert engine sound into the cabin (twice as many as in the standard car, in fact), the removal of that roof and rear window put precisely nothing between you and the heart of the machine. It helps that the Speciale gets a revised exhaust system too, optionally finished with a lightweight titanium alloy.
Open it up and the 296 Speciale Aperta feels hypercar quick, relentlessly hauling towards the 8500rpm redline with the theatre many believe to have been lost to regulations decades ago. On-paper the Aperta loses nothing to the coupe with an identical 2.8sec 0-62mph time and 205mph top speed, and it feels that way. It’s as if it’s been turned up by 50 per cent in every sense, from the measured-but-immediate response of the throttle, to the inertia-free way it revs, and not to forget, the gearbox.
The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission in this car is one of the highlights of the experience, and perhaps the most significant step-on from the GTS in powertrain terms. Shifts get close to replicating the feel of a pneumatic sequential system, with an aggressive throttle-cut on upshifts and a sharp kick in the back as a result. Some may feel this goes a step too far, but this is a Speciale after all. The response and feedback of this transmission make ordinary supercars feel a generation behind.
Coming from something like a 12 Cilindri, the increase in road noise is very apparent. There’s no denying this is not a long-distance car (despite its reasonable luggage capacity), but then it does weigh 50kg less than the drop-top 296 GTS at 1490kg dry. This weight figure might be 80kg more than the Speciale coupe, but you wouldn’t know it, as steering response is just as quick and ludicrously sharp off-centre. It’s difficult to imagine a car with doors and a stereo could change direction with any less resistance than this: response is so instantaneous and sensitive, there’s a sense that the thought of changing direction is enough. For the same reason, you do need to be on your toes to stay on track.
Suspension is from Multimatic, with lightweight titanium springs, a single-setting approach and no front lift as standard – the result is a 4 per cent increase in lateral acceleration and a 13 per cent reduction in roll. I didn’t have any issues with ride height during my time with the car, but if you frequently find yourself at speedbumps or on steep driveways, Magnaride with front-axle lift can be added for £3732.
Ride is taut, but it’s not as hard-edged as the bare-carbon doorcards and Speciale badge might have you believe, even without bumpy road mode on these Multimatic dampers. Body control is excellent, so unlike some supercars like the Maserati MC20, you can happily tackle a not-so-smooth, undulating B-road at a good pace without grimacing at the sound of carbon on concrete contact. Despite this car’s focus, it remains genuinely usable on just about any road you throw it at.
In a similar vein, braking performance inspires just as much confidence in its performance. Chunky 398mm front, 360mm rear carbon ceramic discs work in tandem with Ferrari’s latest ABS Evo stability system to provide some of the most stunning stopping power in a road car. Brake response is great right from the top of the pedal and while effort does change with each downshift, you’ll struggle not to shed the pace you’re looking for.
Brake hard into a corner, load up the 245-section fronts and the Aperta darts onto your chosen line without a second thought, maintaining composure despite imperfections along the way. Breathe on the throttle on exit and even in Race, with the eMannetinno set to Qualifying mode, its systems work seamlessly in the background to find ways to deploy the full 868bhp without upsetting flow – systems such as Side Slip Control 9.0 and Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer 2.0 make subtle adjustments into and out of a corner to keep things in check, allowing a degree of predictable slip in the process.
If you hadn’t already guessed, there’s virtually no con to the Aperta over the coupe. This is effectively a 296 Speciale with added theatre, and in my eyes, there’s not much that can eclipse it.
Interior and tech
- Sparse interior with bare carbonfibre elements
- Fixed bucket seats lack lower back support
- Strong build quality, high-quality materials
It’s as sparse inside as you’d expect from a Speciale, with bare-carbonfibre doorcards, no carpet, minimal storage compartments and fixed bucket seats equipped for harnesses – these seats aren’t very well suited for my 6-foot frame, either, with lower back support lacking. There are niceties such as a wireless phone charging pad and Apple CarPlay, but this is not somewhere to enjoy motorway miles. Thankfully, it’s not built for that.
Build quality is good, with the materials all of a high quality. The grab handles on the door cards are part of the same single-piece carbonfibre element, meaning there’s virtually no play at all, and that three-spoke steering wheel is better than it ever has been in this generation – in addition to the new start/stop button and Mannettino, there are physical buttons on both sides. Understanding wiper and light controls can take some getting used to, but it soon becomes second nature.
Price, specs and rivals
The Ferrari 296 Speciale Aperta is undoubtedly one of the best road cars on sale today, but it should be. You’ll pay from £408,391, up from £359,779 for the coupe and a mildly shocking £129,000 more than the GTS (before options). It’s hard to argue that the Speciale Aperta is worth so much more than the already excellent GTS, but then this is a debate that not many real-world buyers will need to have.
The only real alternative to this car is from Britain in the shape of the blistering McLaren 765LT Spider. This too is a five-star car with more performance than most could ever need, and it comes at a much lower c£300,000 price tag.
Ferrari 296 Speciale Aperta specs
|Engine
|3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 & hybrid assist
|Power
|868bhp combined
|Torque
|557lb ft
|Weight
|1490kg (dry)
|Power-to-weight
|583bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|2.8sec
|Top speed
|205mph
|Electric range
|15.5 miles WLTP
|Basic price
|£408,391