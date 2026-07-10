Sound is one of the primary draws of the Aperta in my eyes, as while the coupe gets the same clever ducts to divert engine sound into the cabin (twice as many as in the standard car, in fact), the removal of that roof and rear window put precisely nothing between you and the heart of the machine. It helps that the Speciale gets a revised exhaust system too, optionally finished with a lightweight titanium alloy.

Open it up and the 296 Speciale Aperta feels hypercar quick, relentlessly hauling towards the 8500rpm redline with the theatre many believe to have been lost to regulations decades ago. On-paper the Aperta loses nothing to the coupe with an identical 2.8sec 0-62mph time and 205mph top speed, and it feels that way. It’s as if it’s been turned up by 50 per cent in every sense, from the measured-but-immediate response of the throttle, to the inertia-free way it revs, and not to forget, the gearbox.

The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission in this car is one of the highlights of the experience, and perhaps the most significant step-on from the GTS in powertrain terms. Shifts get close to replicating the feel of a pneumatic sequential system, with an aggressive throttle-cut on upshifts and a sharp kick in the back as a result. Some may feel this goes a step too far, but this is a Speciale after all. The response and feedback of this transmission make ordinary supercars feel a generation behind.

Coming from something like a 12 Cilindri, the increase in road noise is very apparent. There’s no denying this is not a long-distance car (despite its reasonable luggage capacity), but then it does weigh 50kg less than the drop-top 296 GTS at 1490kg dry. This weight figure might be 80kg more than the Speciale coupe, but you wouldn’t know it, as steering response is just as quick and ludicrously sharp off-centre. It’s difficult to imagine a car with doors and a stereo could change direction with any less resistance than this: response is so instantaneous and sensitive, there’s a sense that the thought of changing direction is enough. For the same reason, you do need to be on your toes to stay on track.