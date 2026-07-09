That performance is helped by the fact that the 788 is a very light supercar by today’s standards – a virtue of its carbon chassis, bodywork and old-school non-hybrid architecture. With a dry weight of 1265kg it’s 12kg lighter than a 750S, and undercuts the Ferrari 296 Speciale by 145kg. The Spider is only 49kg heavier, the gain coming from its folding roof mechanism.

Inside the 788 is familiar 750S, with a few detail changes. Most notably the lightweight carbonfibre centre console (including cup holder – take note BMW M) and the carbon air snorkel behind you, which funnels into a viewing window for the engine. Of course, each buyer can customise it to their hearts content with different materials, stitching, trim finishes and even different tints for the one piece carbonfibre seats, which are sparsely padded but very comfortable and supportive.

McLaren does cabin ergonomics as well as anyone, and in the 788 you sit low with your thighs kicked up and your legs stretched out to the pedals, which are well placed for left foot braking. The wheel is completely free of clutter and perfect to hold, and you’ll find rocker switches for the drive modes a finger stretch away on the instrument binnacle, with chassis modes on the left side and powertrain on the right. The bare carbon body glints at you at the base of the side windows and the windscreen, a nice touch.

McLaren is only offering the 788HS to its existing customers, and there’s supposedly already quite a big queue. And that’s despite a price tag, we predict, somewhere in the region of £500,000 – double that of a 750S. Of course, raiding through the MSO goodie box will see the price sky rocket from there. The question you might have is, why not build a direct successor to the 765LT, with higher production numbers and a more palatable price? McLaren says that creating another LT from this platform would result in something the same, or very similar to, the 765, if it were to stay true to its established long-tail philosophy.

It’s therefore built something more exclusive, customisation-led and positioned much higher in terms of price. Something that very few will get to experience as a result, which is a shame because the 788 has all the makings of a truly great supercar. A honed and refined 765LT with even more ferocity, and a purity that newer hybrid rivals lack. As much as we’re looking forward to finding out what McLaren’s new era holds, this finale for its current chapter excites us just as much.