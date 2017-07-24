Best McLarens – Woking’s scintillating Ferrari fighters

The 750S looks very much like the 720S, and the spec sheet isn't much different either. It still uses a 700bhp+ M840T 4-litre twin-turbo V8, a carbon MonoCell chassis and sophisticated hydraulically cross-linked suspension, but given that the 720 is one of the most intensely involving cars we've driven in the last decade, we don't mind that the 750 is more of the same.

In fact, the 750 is the same but better. Upgrades inspired by the 765LT make it even sharper and more exciting, with revised spring rates, new geometry and tweaked damper settings give it an extra level of bite without sacrificing the 720’s usability. The freefall-style acceleration of its predecessor is even more explosive, too, with the engine now generating 740bhp – and without the assistance of an electric motor. The result is an old school-feeling supercar that makes for a raw and refreshing alternative to hybrid rivals, one that narrowly missed out on evo's Car of the Year crown in 2023.

McLaren Elva

Star rating 4.5

Used prices from £800,000

Read our McLaren Elva review

Advertisement - Article continues below

Put aside the cynicism around speedsters that aren’t actually much better than the existing supercars on which they’re based and consider this: the McLaren Elva is perhaps the only McLaren yet to be totally focused on being a satisfying road car. It’s the opposite of a Senna, fully shorn of any aero addenda and much downforce-generating bodywork at all. It’s on the 720S’s set-up in terms of its pro-active chassis control but features essentially the 804bhp version of the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that powers the Senna GT-R.

The result is a visceral experience – not necessarily the most precise, pin-sharp experience, like a Senna or an LT. But more intense than, say, a standard 720S. On top of the Elva being the lightest car from McLaren Automotive yet, weighing just 1198kg dry, it’s also one of the rarest, with just 149 reportedly made.

‘There’s genuine appeal in the way it combines the supple poise of a 720S with even greater agility and next-level performance,’ Jethro Bovingdon wrote. ‘Would it be any less thrilling with a windscreen? Or even a roof? I don’t think so, but I understand that some people love the fresh-air sensations and the unique look that the Elva offers.’