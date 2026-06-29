Chimera was obviously taken TVR some time ago, but I think Manticore is still available. A fearsome triple hybrid from Persian mythology with a name that means man-eater, it possesses the body of a lion with a human-like face endowed with multiple rows of teeth, and a tail that either resembles a scorpion’s or is covered in venomous spines that can be fired like arrows. In other words the stuff of nightmares. Apologies if you’re reading this at bedtime.

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Why delve into such folklore? Well, I think McLaren should take a leaf out of Ford’s book and start naming its powertrains. It’s not really been McLaren’s style, with an assignation of letters and numbers more the Woking way, but the company put a toe in the water with Artura and I think they should continue down that avenue by calling the W1’s hybrid of internal combustion and electric motor... The Manticore Powertrain.

Sure, it might need slightly more workshopping than my caffeine addled mind is currently capable of, but my point is that the notion of a hybrid doesn’t generally inspire awe where the modern motor car is concerned. And in the case of the W1 it really should.

Second gear on a deserted Italian strada provinciale. Warm tarmac, warm fluids, ice in the veins; nail the throttle with as much conviction as possible and try not to lift for a couple of seconds. BAM! You’re hit with an instant shot of electric response that turns straight into a monumental slug of turbocharged midrange, and if you steel yourself not to change up then you’ll find yourself consumed by a savage, rabid, crazy 9000rpm top end that feels naturally aspirated. Add in a plethora of chuffs and whooshes in the midrange, cracks from every upshift, with a superbike doing unspeakable things to a buzzsaw when you reach for the limiter, and you have a soundtrack to match the performance. It’s not S70/2 baleful and beautiful, but it’s acoustically very entertaining.