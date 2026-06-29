Formally known as the Bentley 4½ Litre Supercharged, the ‘Blower’ nickname was coined thanks to the huge Amherst Villiers Roots-type supercharger protruding from beneath its radiator. Much like Porsche’s later 930 Turbo, the novelty and impact of the Blower’s performance-boosting forced-induction system bestowed a kind of mononymous notoriety akin to today’s music industry celebrities.

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The Blower was commissioned and initially self-funded by Bentley Boy ‘Tim’ Birkin before being bankrolled by the inordinately wealthy oil, banking and tobacco heiress Dorothy Paget. WO Bentley himself had no hand in its conception, and nor was it endorsed by him – by all accounts he hated it, stating that ‘to supercharge a Bentley engine [his engine] was to pervert its design’. Despite his engineering objections, the factory – by now under the financial control of diamond-mine heir Woolf Barnato – agreed to fund building the 50 road cars required to homologate it for racing.

Hugely potent and wildly expensive (roughly the price of two large luxury homes in 1929) and with cutting-edge competition pedigree, it was unquestionably the supercar of its day. It certainly has a rock-star aura when disgorged from its transporter. The Lotus test track at Hethel has surely never seen the like. If ‘Light is Right’, what’s this near 2-ton behemoth? We’re about to find out.

As denoted by the large ‘0’ painted onto the mesh of its huge radiator grille, this isn’t one of the original 1929 machines, but ‘Car Zero’, the now famous in its own right prototype for Bentley Mulliner’s extraordinary Blower Continuation Series.