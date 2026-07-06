The W198 300 SL is like something out of The Jetsons for the 1950s. Born from racing, if not born specifically for racing, the ‘Sport Leicht’ was a direct descendant of the 1952 racer of the same name but different W194 internal designation.

The evolution from factory racer to showroom supercar was led by Max Hoffman, the visionary Austrian-born New York-domiciled importer of prestigious European automobiles to the US. Recognising that America’s booming post-war economy would create an unprecedented appetite for luxury high-performance sports cars, he persuaded Mercedes to build the Gullwing.

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The fact that he agreed to buy at least 500 units soothed a nervous Mercedes-Benz board, and the W198 SL received a rapturous reception when it made its debut at the 1954 New York motor show.

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL in detail

And with good reason, for the world had never seen anything quite like it. Credited as one of the first cars to use a true tubular spaceframe – Maserati’s famous ‘Birdcage’ didn’t come until 1959 – the SL road car employed many of the race car’s innovations, then added a few of its own for good measure. It was in every respect a car conceived at the cutting edge of automobile design and engineering.

The lattice frame – a brainwave of legendary Mercedes engineer and racer Rudi Uhlenhaut – was key to the SL’s lightweight build and excellent rigidity. Weighing just 50kg in the race car and a little over 80kg in the W198 road car, the structure was an extraordinary breakthrough.