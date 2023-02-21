It took a while for Maserati to jump on the SUV gravy train, but it feels like we’ve waited even longer to try its latest entry – the Grecale – in its final form following its 2021 reveal. Based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio but thoroughly redesigned, refinished and re-engineered to deliver a stronger blend of luxury and performance, the Grecale aims to steal market share from the likes of the Porsche Macan and Jaguar's F-Pace.

The Grecale arrives off the back of Maserati’s latest renaissance, headed up by the fabulous MC20 supercar and followed most recently by the deeply desirable new GranTurismo. It shares certain design and tech elements with those cars, but the bit you really care about is the engine – the Trofeo model gets an MC20-derived 3-litre twin-turbo V6, a unit we know can offer captivating character and huge performance.

The Grecale is also available in a cheaper four-cylinder guise, and we've tested both engines in the UK to discover whether Maserati’s stellar current form has spread to its most mainstream model yet. Halo products are all well and good, but this is the car that could shape the brand's fortunes for years to come.

Maserati Grecale: in detail

Price and rivals

This is where the Grecale becomes unstuck, whichever version you choose; it’s simply too expensive not only for what it is - a reworked Alfa Romeo Stelvio - but also what it competes with.