Genesis is making Bentley nervous with this unexpected convertible GT

Genesis revealed the X Convertible concept back in 2022 as the final model in a series that spawned coupe and shooting brake relatives. Genesis had no plans to put them into production, but the surprise reveal of this G90-based convertible at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours suggests they might have more legs than we first thought.

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Unlike the concept it’s based on, this is not an electric car. Genesis won’t confirm exactly what lies under the bonnet but says it’s likely to utilise a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6. What we can all hope, though, is that any potential production model would instead adopt a take on the V8 in its brand new GMR-001 hypercar…

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This car has been launched among a slew of other hugely popular concepts under its ‘Magma’ branding, following not long behind the mid-engined V8 Magma GT supercar, its GT3 alternative, and a Shooting Brake too. Given its debut in the Le Mans 24 Hours with a V8-powered hypercar, it seems this is a brand well and truly set on combustion-powered performance going forward.

In terms of design, the car has adopted a much more aggressive, stout aesthetic more in-line with Aston Martin and Bentley rivals. This comes courtesy of concave, forged motorsport-style wheels and much more muscular front arches with integrated vents aft of the wheels. The front bumper is revised too, with the grille shape more confident and angular than before, paired to a significantly enlarged lower air intake now there's more to cool than a battery.

Exactly how Genesis would approach the interior in production-form is not yet known, but this particular car has been upholstered with a rather bold green leather and tartan scheme. The steering wheel, centre console and full-width, single-piece infotainment display are lifted straight from the G90 saloon it's based on.

What's particularly interesting with this car is that not only was its appearance completely unexpected, it's a running, driving car, seemingly finished to near-production standards. Let's just hope that’s some indication of the likelihood of it making it to market.