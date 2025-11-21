The Genesis Magma GT supercar has received an update before it's even arrived

At one point in time, Genesis had pivoted heavily towards EVs along with the rest of the Hyundai Group, but last year it unveiled a brand new mid-engined supercar to support a future GT racing programme. At the Le Mans 24 Hours this year, it unveiled a development of that same concept, and it could reach showrooms before the end of the decade. We've had a first look.

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Called the Magma GT, the new model is still a concept even in this latest form, but there’s a real possibility of it becoming production reality. The company says it will facilitate ‘the brand’s ambition to explore GT-category racing'. That would under current rules necessitate production version to be built to homologate the racer, lining up a showdown with Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren in the supercar space.

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Away from the mainstream players, there are parallels between the Magma GT and Toyota’s GR GT supercar, which is also being built alongside a GT3 variant. Like the Toyota, the Genesis will most likely be a clean-sheet project designed with racing in mind from the ground up. Technical details are thin on the ground, but Genesis notes it has a ‘mid-rear engine layout,’ all but confirming that it’s powered by a combustion engine – potentially with hybrid support. It also has an exhaust outlet at the rear, which spits flames if Genesis’s rendered video of the car is anything to go by.