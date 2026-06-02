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Westfield Sportscars sold – beloved Caterham rival bought by Dutch track day company

The company will continue its present operations as it prepares for the future

by: Ethan Jupp
2 Jun 2026
Westfield sale

Westfield Sportscars has been sold to Driving-Fun.com, a European trackday organiser and the operator of Circuit Meppen. This is a lifeline for the company which initiated the liquidation process back in April. Some changes are on the way, however.

Westfield’s cars, the most famous of which being the Caterham Seven-rivalling Westfield SE, will continue to be assembled at its Bicester, Oxfordshire facility. However, a new facility is being constructed on the premises at Meppen, with future Westfield production moving to the German location. The new facility will be Westfield’s effective base of operations, also providing parts support for owners of Westfields throughout Europe.

Westfield sale

The new plan for Westfield is ambitious. While SE, XI Le Mans and Westfield Cup models will continue for now, work has begun on a number of new road and track models to join, or replace existing models, that will be built in Meppen. Here’s hoping for a revival of the XTR series of Radical-rivalling prototype-esque track cars.

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Westfield Sportscars was first founded in 1982, facing legal issues with Caterham in its earlier years. The company had been based in Kingswinford since 1991, before going into administration in 2022. Upon becoming Westfield Chesil Ltd, the company moved to its current Bicester location. To date Westfield has produced around 16,000 cars and it has another chance to build more, but it sounds like this might take it further afield than some of its dedicated fans may be comfortable with.

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