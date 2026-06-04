Morgan has revealed what its next ultra-limited coachbuilt commissions will be. Meet the Midsummer Coupé, a hardtop version of the 50-off Pininfarina-penned Midsummer speedster of 2024, of which just nine very special exclusive builds are to be constructed, not including this ‘car 0’ ‘artist’s proof’ demonstrator.

Yes, a solid non-removable roof makes this the first fixed-roof Morgan in over a decade, since the discontinuation of the Aero Coupe in 2015. The result is an almost art-deco coupe; a Morgan crossed with a Bugatti Atlantique, central spine and all. The Midsummer Coupé required significant structural development with a rethink of how it puts its cars together, to best serve this new form factor.

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The Midsummer Coupé uses a modified version of Morgan’s existing CXV platform, with the hand-formed roof incorporated into the aluminium panels Morgan already marries to an ash wood frame for its Supersport.

It now features billet-machined aluminium A-pillars, while the glass roof plays a structural role and is bonded in. In fact, the whole glasshouse is new, with a new windscreen including bonded-in glass, new doors and obviously coupe windows, with the old door’s detachable side screens now swapped out for more traditional drop-down sections. All in, Morgan claims the Midsummer Coupé is only 2.5kg heavier than the Supersport with its fixed roof in place.