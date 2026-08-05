In the end all Mk3 TTs bar the RS featured a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 194bhp, 242bhp and and 316bhp in the flagship TTS. The V6 of the previous generations didn’t carry over and while the Mk3 did launch with a 2-litre TDI and an entry-level 1.8 TFSI, these were later discontinued for the 2018 facelift. With the update, the TT also dropped a manual gearbox option, with a dual-clutch seven-speed the only transmission available for its final years.

TTs are all built on the Volkswagen Group MQB platform, meaning the engines are transversely mounted and the all-wheel-drive system is therefore front-biased, with a centre differential shuffling power rearwards when slip is detected. The quattro system was standard on the TTS and RS and optional on the more powerful standard four-cylinder option and the diesel.

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The S-Tronic (Audi’s name for DSG) gearbox offers snappy shifts, but does have a habit of slurring through the gears for the sake of smoothness, if not clutch life, around town. Increasingly stringent emissions regulations forced manufacturers to calibrate them for maximum efficiency, which can make the gearbox feel sluggish when left to its own devices. Knock the lever back into Sport mode and the response does sharpen, but so too does its desire to hold unnecessarily low gears for rather too long.

Although the base-model TT feels and sounds a little flat, it delivers impressive acceleration figures, with the entry-level car reaching 62mph in 6.6sec, and the more powerful 45TFSI quattro in 5.2sec. Naturally, the diesel and the 1.8 are the motors that are most out of sorts character-wise in the TT’s svelte body. All the same, the TDI’s combination of torque and efficiency has its own appeal.