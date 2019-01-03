There has always been a 'goldilocks' Porsche 911. The model that ramps up response and engagement just enough while remaining more usable – and significantly more affordable – than a GT3. For a long time the GTS has occupied this sweet spot, and while the latest 992.2 version marks one of the most significant developments in the 911’s history – the introduction of a hybrid system – that remains the case today. The GTS is a lesson in how to use electrification to amplify and enhance the character of a sports car with next to no trade-offs. It uses a brand new 3.6-litre flat-six and an electric motor integrated into its eight-speed PDK transmission to deliver a 534bhp hit, plus a significant improvement in throttle response. It revs sweetly with a rich sound, and though it weighs 50kg more than the outgoing GTS, it has all the precision, response and polish a 911 should. The only snag is that the hybrid hardware means there's no three-pedal option.

Bentley Continental GT Speed

Pros – New hybrid powertrain suits the GT’s character nicely...

Cons – ...but makes an already heavy car heavier still

evo rating: 4.5 stars

Bentley’s W12 engine is dead, but fear not, the new, plug-in hybrid V8 Continental GT Speed retains the crushing grand tourer qualities that made the previous-generation car so endearing. But now with the added benefit of an electrified 771bhp thump to make it the most powerful road-going Bentley of all. Granted, the hybrid GT Speed weighs a colossal 2459kg, but the Continental has always been a heavy car. Some of the weight is masked by the irresistible pull from the hybrid V8, but also by active anti-roll bars, active torque vectoring and new two-valve adaptive dampers and dual-chamber air suspension. It still drives like a big, substantial coupe, but the GT Speed is keener and more agile than you’d expect. Combine this with a sumptuous, world-class cabin and superb comfort and refinement, and you have the makings of a deeply desirable grand tourer.

Five-star used alternatives

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0

It’s tricky not to sound cynical when talking about the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, as ostensibly, it’s the Cayman everyone asked for since the 718’s controversial introduction. Out goes the uninspiring flat-four found in lesser Caymans, replaced by a glorious 4-litre flat-six with a host of supporting chassis upgrades. The end result is, unsurprisingly, superb. The powertrain’s performance and character are magnificent, the chassis is beautifully poised and all the touchpoints are precise and intuitive in typical Porsche style. Drive a GTS and you’ll wonder how usable modern sports cars can possibly get any better and be utterly crestfallen when you realise it's now dead. Only just, though. Delivery miles cars still exist on dealer forecourts.

Toyota GR86

If there was an ultimate template for a sports coupe, it might look a little something like the GR86. This is a front-engined, rear-drive, two-door coupe with a six-speed manual transmission up front and a limited-slip differential out back. It’s a recipe that was defined by the previous GT86, but one refined and extrapolated for the ultimate debug. This isn’t a numbers car, with only 231bhp on tap to motivate itself. This is all about balance and involvement. Every element of the GT86’s dynamic repertoire was fettled, sharpened and refined, resulting in a fabulous driver's car that operates with a supreme quality.

Ferrari Roma

Previous entry-level front-engined Ferrari V8s never quite attained greatness. The California, California T, and Portofino were accomplished, even likeable in some cases, but it took the launch of the Roma to really refine the formula. For a start, it was more elegant than any of its predecessors, but Ferrari worked hard to get the driving characteristics right too – it had real GT-car refinement but also responsive and balanced handling, and an excellent ride. Combine this with a potent 611bhp take on Ferrari’s 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, and a slick-shifting dual-clutch gearbox, and the drivetrain is engaging as well as powerful.

Nissan GT-R

The R35 generation Nissan GT-R (no Skyline this time - the GT-R broke off and became its own model) is surely one of the most significant performance cars of all time, and certainly of the 21st century. The old Skyline GT-Rs had been great to drive, and were dominant in racing, but the R35 was a supercar in a chiselled, four-seat, 1700-odd kilo shell. Nissan shocked the establishment by sending one to the Nordschleife where it trampled all over the Porsche 911 Turbo (leading to several years of back-and-forth between the two brands), and GT-Rs only got faster from there. As we discovered though, and as its eCoty victory in 2008 demonstrated, the R35’s reputation of having a ‘video game’ driving experience couldn’t be further from the truth: like the earlier Skyline GT-Rs, it’s also genuinely interactive to drive.

BMW 1M Coupé

The 1-series M Coupe wasn’t the first turbocharged M car - that accolade rested with the dubious X5 and X6 M – but it still made enthusiasts a little nervous, not least as it didn’t use a ‘proper’ S-designated M engine. Instead, its N54 3-litre turbocharged straight six was a tuned version of that used in the 135i, though with 335bhp it wasn’t short of urge. And ultimately, we shouldn’t have worried: the pumped up bodywork and track hitting the right visual notes, while brawny performance and the ever-present option to steer on the throttle ensured it drove like a proper M car too.