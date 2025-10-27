The new Prelude uses what Honda calls an e-HEV powertrain. This consists of a free-breathing 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with dual electric motors, the full system delivering peak outputs of 181bhp and 232lb ft to the front wheels. No, that doesn’t sound like a lot, nor the 0-62mph time of 8.2sec, nor the 116mph top speed. And quite often, it doesn’t feel like a lot either.

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The engine itself most often feeds the 1.1kWh 72-cell battery but can clutch in to be directly connected to the front wheels when full power is needed – this is what makes the Prelude a ‘full hybrid’ and not a range extender EV. When you really want to make progress, that’s a regular occurrence.

There are three basic driving modes - GT, Sport and Comfort - dictating powertrain, steering, suspension and engine sound parameters. Individual mode allows independent control of all. You can pretty much live in Sport for, unlike in more aggressive performance cars, there’s no appreciable loss of refinement in the Prelude’s most focused mode.

In some circumstances, the Prelude feels sprightly enough. That torque is available instantly thanks to the electric motor. This makes it feel lively and responsive, pulling well from a standstill or low speeds. There’s no turbo lag, or waiting for an engine to come on cam. Driven alongside a traditional, rev-hungry sports car like a Mazda MX-5 or a Toyota GT86, the Prelude will feel zippier from the off. The trade-off and result of the minnow-esque output is that, even though full power arrives as the torque curve wanes, the crescendo you’d get if it had more outright power, doesn’t ever really arrive.

For a proper drive you’ll also want to press the prominent ‘S+’ button – S+ is the new software that’s draped over the CVT hardware, to simulate an eight-speed transmission. The power percentage dial on the dash turns into a red rev counter and you can see which ‘gear’ you’ve selected with the aluminium paddles affixed to the steering wheel.