The Lotus Emira 420 Sport is nothing short of the UK’s answer to the Porsche Cayman GT4 and yes, Gavan Kershaw, Lotus’s Director of Attributes and Product Integrity is happy to namecheck Stuttgart’s two-time eCoty winner directly. He says that the ‘Tour’ and ‘Sport’ suspension packages available on the Emira Turbo, Emira Turbo SE and V6 correspond directly with standard Cayman and Cayman S.

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What about the Cayman GTS? That’ll be the new 420 on its standard fixed-rate suspension set-up. The Cayman GT4 rival is the Emira 420 Sport with the Handling Pack, which among a number of lightweight features, includes the fitment of manually adjustable Multimatic dampers. Apart from the obvious German competition, manually adjustable suspension on a niche British sports car, for somewhere in the region of £120k, sounds a lot like the new Morgan Supersport 400 too. It’ll also need to beat Alpine’s outgoing A110 R and offer an experience over and above that of some lower-tier Porsche 911s, against which the 420 Sport is closely priced.

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The Emira hasn’t had an easy first few years. It took too long to be fully finished, let alone properly go into production. When we did eventually get hold of a proper production car – a supercharged V6 manual on ‘Tour’ suspension – it fell mid-pack in a test of its sports car rivals, behind Alpine’s A110 and Porsche’s Boxster GTS. We tested the i4 and the Turbo SE and found they improved things further, with greater poise and polish. But in both instances, we were left wanting more – a heightened variant to release the full potential of a promising sports car.

Lotus Emira 420 Sport – what’s new?

It’s not such an emotionally rousing start for the 420, as even from a medium distance the changes from the standard car aren’t immediately obvious but move closer, circle it a few times, and they start stacking up. A McLaren-esque inlet trim (more obvious when in carbon) on the side is most visible from farthest away and no, the parallels with Woking don’t stop here.

Closer-up the extra splitter, opened-up front vents, more aggressive skirts, arch vents, clear rear lights, boot lip spoiler, carbon slatted deck lid (with herringbone symmetrical weave), titanium exhausts and new wheels, on which the 420 Sport sits 5mm lower, complete a comprehensive package. Unless you have the carbon exterior pack, without a big wing it’s a bit ‘if you know, you know,’ but the Emira’s inherent presence is enhanced and none of it without purpose.