Bentley Continental GT Speed 2024 review – driving the most powerful Bentley yet

Step inside the new Bentley Continental GT. No need to slam the door; pull it gently against the catch and it’ll softly motor itself closed, while the motorised ‘butler’ armature proffers the seatbelt over your shoulder. Depending on spec, you might be inhaling lungfuls of leather or sitting on smart suede; behind a carbonfibre dash with black chrome, or engine-turned aluminium with trad brightwork, or walnut, koa, oak or perhaps eucalyptus veneer.

Press the starter button and, initially, there’s silence. Since the new Conti GT is a hybrid, it defaults to electric mode on start-up. The new 4-litre-V8-plus-e-motor set-up replaces both the non-hybrid 4-litre engine option in the previous Continental and the now-retired flagship W12. It has the firepower to outpoint both: with a 771bhp total output, this is the most powerful production Bentley yet. The 140kW electric motor is fed by a 25.9kWh battery, and can enable a WLTP-rated 50-mile range at up to 87mph. The engine won’t kick in unless you push the throttle past three-quarters of its travel, or twist the drive mode dial to Sport. The V8 starts with a muted whoomph, and does so instantly since there’s no traditional starter motor. The e-motor, located in the same casing as the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, does the job of starter motor and generator, as well as driving the wheels. In electric-only mode, it has enough performance to smoothly keep pace with most traffic without assistance from the V8.

When the V8 is in play, it has an enjoyable cross-plane rumble, and Bentley is proud to point out that the woofly tones entering the cabin aren't enhanced in any way; it’s all real engine sound. The V8 generates 591bhp on its own. Like the rest of the hybrid system, the engine is shared with the latest Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid. The 3996cc block is retained from the previous Conti and Panam’s V8 but there’s new 350bar fuel injection (up from 200bar in the previous V8) and new turbos (since the electric motor helps with torque-fill, they’re now simpler single-scroll turbos, which can run harder for longer, helping with emissions) among multiple other refinements. And there’s no longer cylinder deactivation: since the electric motor can take over under low loads, the whole engine switches off instead.