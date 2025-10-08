Aston Martin’s range expansion continues. The new DB12 S is following in the footsteps of the DBX S and Vantage S by offering buyers more choice and a hierarchy through which to climb.

If the Vantage and DBX707 weren’t in dire need of revisions, the DB12 was ripe for the nip and a tuck it's received in S guise.

The changes could elevate what was probably the car in Aston’s range with the most room for improvement. The DB12 S’s arrival is timely too, given the imminent introduction of Ferrari’s Amalfi, and Bentley’s full realisation of the Continental GT range with the ‘standard’ car now joining the Speed.

Power from the M177 Mercedes-AMG 4-litre twin-turbo has been gently massaged, with the DB12 S is now 692bhp (or a nice clean 700PS), up from 671bhp, delivered from 6000rpm. Torque remains at 590lb-ft though it arrives at 3000rpm, rather than 2750rpm, and rides out to 6000rpm.

The transmission calibration is revised for 50 per cent improvements in shift speed, aiding the jump from 0 to 62mph by 0.1sec to 3.5sec. Top speed is 202mph. The throttle pedal calibration has been revised for better progression too.

The chassis is probably where the DB12 could stand to improve the most. The car never quite settled as a GT could, nor tied itself down sufficiently for the most dynamic situations. Improvements to this end should come courtesy of software changes to the Bilstein DTX dampers for improved roll and pitch control.