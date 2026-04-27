With the dampers in Audi’s recommended road settings there’s still tight control and a directness to the ride (it feels like there’s scope to slacken them off further, which you can) but the Competition’s movements are much more poised than the sometimes clunky standard car. There’s a dampened thump as it picks off imperfections – say, a drain cover – and it gets better with speed, the car staying keyed into the surface with less pitch and roll under high loads. More three-dimensional, broken surfaces in the UK will be a tougher test of the Competition setup but it’s far from uncompromising, and less busy than something like a GR Yaris.

The Competition’s newfound control means you can use the full might of the engine more of the time, at which point the RS3 really comes to life. The five-pot has never felt as sharp or free-revving as the best four cylinders but flexing it through the revs, hearing its tone change and feeling the rush of boost is so satisfying. The hard-hitting character fits well with the RS3, which has never been a delicate or lithe hot hatch but one that muscles its way along, fighting the surface for grip. The DSG gearbox is quick and obedient when using the paddles, but such is the engine’s flexibility that you don’t need to use them much. Perhaps a flick down into second for hairpins, but that’s all.

The RS3’s torque splitter diff – which can send all the torque going to the rear axle to one wheel – hasn’t been recalibrated for the Competition, rather its control systems naturally adapt to the new hardware. As in the standard car, it’s a really powerful tool in how it generates rotation under power. In how you’re encouraged to use the throttle to keep the diff lit (the nose will counter-intuitively take a wider arc if you lift off), it’s a bit like driving an aggressively setup front-drive hot hatch.