The hot hatch has come a long way since Audi’s parent company brought us the Golf GTI back in the mid-1970s. Back then a little over 100bhp was enough for a hatch to be very hot indeed and supercars of the day made do with a bit less than 400bhp. Fast forward 50 years and the hottest of hatches, such as the Audi RS3, now have the sort of power that the Countach had when it was launched. The era of the hyperhatch is with us and the RS3 is one of the best.

It may have been usurped by the Mercedes-AMG A45 S as the most powerful of the new breed of ballistic hatches but for a brief period, the Audi RS3 was top dog, thanks to its tuneful and powerful turbocharged five-cylinder that initially delivered 362bhp before its mid-life revamp boosted its output to 394bhp. The benchmark sprint took just 4.3sec and 4.1sec respectively but when we figured the saloon version we managed a sensational 3.7sec for the 0-60mph increment… in the wet!

The RS3 was very quick then, but it wasn’t the most involving of hot hatches. It had four-wheel drive and a twin-clutch gearbox to transform itself into a formidable cross-country machine, boasting enough straight-line pace to trouble far more expensive cars, but it ultimately wasn’t quite as involving as it could have been.

The RS3 doesn’t really inspire you to go for a drive just for the sake of it. Its limits are so great that approaching them requires antisocial levels of speed and commitment, and at a more relaxed pace there’s little (background five-cylinder noises aside) to suggest you’re in anything more extreme than a basic Audi A3.