> My Audi S8 started acting possessed, until I found the culprit in the back...

But instead it was on a narrow, relentlessly twisting and not particularly fast stretch of Cumbrian tarmac that the TT intoxicated. Barely more than two cars wide at best, and often lined with stone walls or rock faces, the pinpoint accuracy with which this Audi can be placed was brought to the fore. So too was its willingness to change direction through the rapid-fire sequences of tight turns – a characteristic that fades in faster corners, where you need to consciously bring the Sport Differential into play to counteract a front end that’s increasingly reluctant to snap onto your chosen line.

Meanwhile, despite working mostly in its mid-range and almost entirely in second and third gear, the five-pot felt like it was relishing the challenge, throwing out brief gobs of turbocharged torque to provide near-instant bursts of acceleration, which in turn were briskly reversed with unerring confidence by the keenly responsive brakes (just cast-iron discs, by the way – no fancy ceramics here).

Perhaps, then, despite its far-reaching performance envelope, the TT RS is actually at its best when it’s not being fully extended. The quest is now on to find more tight and technical roads to see if it’s a trick the our long-termer can repeat.

Mileage this month 816 Total mileage 2626 mpg this month 28.8 Costs £0 Price when new £71,495

This story was first featured in evo issue 305.