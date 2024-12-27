McLaren Artura Trophy Evo 2025 review – Woking’s Ferrari 296 GTB rival gets serious

Putting the word ‘Evo’ on the end of a car’s name is invariably a sign that it’s something special – of course. Take the new McLaren Artura Trophy Evo: this is one of the most joyously thrilling racing/track cars I’ve ever driven. And not just because it has an excellent name.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The original, non-Evo McLaren Artura Trophy was launched for the 2023 season: a racing version of the Artura road car, conceived to compete in its own one-make McLaren Trophy race series but also with the option to be converted with minimal effort into a GT4 racing car, eligible for various national and international championships around the world.

> Now’s the time for McLaren to show us what it can really do

This new Evo version is an evolution in the truest sense of the word, with a comprehensive set of updates to make the Artura racer a more potent and more unique experience than before. It makes its racing debut in 2025; as its development concluded in 2024, we got behind the wheel at Silverstone to find out how it feels first-hand.

This time there’s less crossover with the Artura GT4 racing car: McLaren had intended the capability for customers to compete in both the McLaren Trophy and GT4 competitions using the same car to be a key attribute but, as it transpired, few took the opportunity. So, freed from the need for the car to be easily converted into GT4 spec, McLaren’s engineers have unshackled the Trophy car, making it faster and giving it a more distinctive character of its own.

Firstly, McLaren wanted the Trophy to look more dramatic. The GT racing market is similar to the roadgoing supercar market in some ways, in that many customers might choose a car with more visual presence over a more subtly styled one. Compared with, for example, a Lamborghini Huracán Trofeo car, all vents, angles and aggression, the Artura Trophy was arguably on the meek side for a racing supercar. The Evo has been made wider, with a much greater – and more imposing – frontal area. The tyres have grown wider too, to 285mm at the front and 315mm at the rear, compared with the previous Trophy car’s 265mm and 305mm. Even from a distance, the Evo’s tracks are visually broader than its predecessor, and the large overlapping louvres slashed into its front wheelarches add some attitude too (as well as subtracting some lift, and aiding cooling). Perhaps its most distinctive design feature from the outside is its pair of buttress scoops channelling air from the roof down through the rear wheelarches to cool the brakes. Aside from the extra visual impact and mechanical grip from its broader footprint and extra rubber on the ground, the additional surface area helps give the Evo greater downforce, too.