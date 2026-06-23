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Porsche confirms no electric 911 as it revises product plans

As it works through one of the toughest patches in its history, Porsche announces an action plan designed to revive its lineup

by: Sam Jenkins
24 Jun 2026
Porsche 911

Complex times and a tough financial position following a costly £5bn U-turn on its all-electric Cayman project have put Porsche in a more precarious position than many thought was possible. The marque has attempted to plug gaps in its lineup in response to the ever-changing market, but this has only done damage, and its CEO has now officially recognised this.

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Porsche said its portfolio had ‘become too complex – even compared to the competition,’ and at its Annual General Meeting on 23rd June 2026 CEO Micahel Leiters announced it will reduce the number of model variants it sells in certain countries in response. "We will concentrate our energy on what defines Porsche at its core: our sports car DNA. Porsche remains the brand for people who want to drive themselves, especially in an increasingly automated world', he explained. 

Changes to the product line-up have already been implemented. 'We are reducing the number of model variants and focusing more sharply. In the US, for example, we have discontinued two body variants of the Taycan (the Taycan Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo). In doing so, we are responding to customer preferences in this market.' Leiters also confirmed Porsche will continue to invest in pure-combustion, hybrid and all-electric models, one electrified model in particular gets a special mention in this statement. 'For the 911, the specially developed performance hybrid powertrain is a fundamental building block, a sort of elixir of life for the future. Because there will be no fully electric 911.'

> Porsche Taycan copies Hyundai with fake gears

The introduction of an all-electric 911 has been rumoured (and feared, by some) for some time now, but purists needn’t worry. Nevertheless, he does believe EVs have a place in the lineup, adding: ‘I am convinced that the Cayenne Electric can play a key role for Porsche in the electric age – and help to build a true BEV heritage.’

Porsche believes that the key to it all is to focus on models that define the brand, in an effort to remain ‘the brand for people who want to drive themselves’. Contrary to what many believe following the recent launch of numerous special-edition 911s, it also acknowledged that ‘selling more cars doesn’t automatically make Porsche stronger,’ but that it needs to focus on ensuring buyers make a conscious decision to choose the brand.

Leiters said ‘we are still in a challenging situation and are therefore currently working on a strategy that will lead us to sustainably healthy profitability and enhanced strategic resilience.’ Precisely how that will change its lineup in the coming years is yet to be seen, but initial signs are certainly promising for enthusiasts.

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