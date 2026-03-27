Porsche’s 45-degree curved portrait OLED ‘flow display’ is the first of its kind in a car and replete with the latest software. It’s crisp, responsive and hides fewer essential controls behind myriad menus. Happily some of the climate controls are physical, with toggles for temperature and intensity, though the direction is still dictated Taycan-style via the infotainment. Speed warnings and lane assist are mercifully easy to deactivate too, via wheel-mounted hot keys, a button on the instrument binnacle or through the infotainment.

New features include a new AI Voice Pilot feature that you can talk to and ‘Mood Modes’ that adjust your seats, the stereo, the climate control and mood lighting – not features coming to the next GT3 RS, I’m sure. What is significant is that Porsche claims this is the most luxurious Cayenne yet, with more heated surfaces available than ever, electric rear seats optional for the first time and an optional sliding glass roof with variable light controls – a first on this car. I’m inclined to agree. The Cayenne Electric is passably refined and luxurious, if not as serene an experience as a Range Rover.

Price and rivals

The new Porsche Cayenne Electric goes on sale in its basic form from £83,200. For that you get matrix LED headlights, eight-way comfort seats, a heated steering wheel and sound package plus as standard.

On price it undercuts the cheapest Lotus Eletre 600, which is priced from £84,990. BMW’s iX does however undercut them both, starting from £75,405, though to beat the Cayenne for (stated) range, you’ll need the £93,205 xDrive60 with 426 miles available.

The Turbo Electric is a bit steep, even if it more or less matches the £129,990 Lotus Eletre 900 Sport. BMW’s iX M70 is cheaper at £114,305 but it can’t do the things the Cayenne can. Or at least, what it can do with the optional hardware. The Turbo Electric is £130,900 starting, before adding Active Ride, rear-steering, 22-inch wheels and summer tyres adding close to £20,000 more…

In reality, A 536bhp Cayenne S Electric with those options to bestow it those dynamic virtues, plus 18-way sport seats, 22-inch wheels and Pirelli tyres for £5000 less than a basic Turbo (ours was specced up to well over £145,000), ought to be all the Cayenne Electric anyone could possibly want. If it has to be a Cayenne, the GTS V8 is still the one we’d pick…