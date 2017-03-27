The Cayenne certainly hasn’t ruined Porsche’s credibility as loyal fans of the Stuttgart marque predicted it might back in 2002 when the big SUV was first launched. Instead, the Cayenne is now the flagship of the company’s biggest revenue stream, performance 4x4s. Its little brother, the Macan, might be the more wieldy of the two but the Cayenne still sets the benchmark for all other large SUVs to be judged against.

The second-gen Cayenne was smarter, cleaner and more mind-warpingly capable than the original, with a model line-up that included a plug-in hybrid, a brace of diesels as well as turbocharged V6 and V8 petrol engines.

The range toppers – the mighty Turbo S and the driver-focused GTS – endowed the hulking 4x4 with ballistic performance and bewilderingly agile handling for an SUV. There are better looking, more practical, more economical and cheaper SUVs on the market, but every single model in the Cayenne range is incredibly impressive. The Diesel S is a fabulous thing, the Turbo and Turbo S faster than you ever thought you’d need (until you drive them) and the GTS sharper and more fun than it has any right to be.

Porsche Cayenne in detail

Price, specs and rivals

Prices started at £53,875 for the Cayenne Diesel when new, but today, you can pick a tidy used example for around £15k. At the other end of the scale, a facelifted Turbo S with low mileage will cost upwards of £40k. That puts the Cayenne in the crosshairs of rivals from the likes of Land Rover, Mercedes and BMW – the usual suspects, Range Rover Sport, GLE, X5 – but none are as composed and capable on the road as the Porsche.

Standard kit across the facelifted second-gen Cayenne range included Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive, Bi-xenon headlights with four-element LED daytime running lights, multi-function sports steering wheel with paddle-shifters, ParkAssist front and rear, cruise control, automatic climate control, powered tailgate, Sport button and Start/Stop technology with coasting function. The Turbo added LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System, 19-inch alloy wheels, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with self-levelling air suspension, Porsche Communication Management with satellite navigation and Bose Surround Sound audio.

The Turbo S added 21-inch alloys and leather sports seats, but a reversing camera, heated windscreen and lane-departure warning were all optional extras. As was a sports exhaust and Burmester sound system.