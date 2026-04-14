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Porsche 911 GT4 R revealed – the Cayman’s dead and Porsche needs a replacement racer

Porsche is readying its replacement for the Cayman GT4 Clubsport racer, the 911 GT4, and we’ve spotted it completing its final testing ahead of its launch

by: Ethan Jupp, Sam Jenkins
25 Jun 2026
Porsche 911 GT4 R front7

Porsche has revealed its replacement for the track-only Cayman GT4 Clubsport racer and because there is no new Cayman GT4 to build a racer from, it’s had to pivot and base it on the 911. Meet the new Porsche 911 GT4 R and no, that’s not a typo. 

The Cayman GT4 was both a successful one-make racer and a popular choice across various international GT4 series, with Porsche claiming the class is one of the fastest growing segments in global customer motorsport. Since Porsche’s entry into the class in 2016, it’s built more than 1500 Cayman GT4 race cars. Naturally, Porsche doesn’t want to lose what is now a healthy revenue stream.

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So the 911 GT4 R is the answer and as you’d expect, it does represent something of an upgrade compared to the Cayman, with a wider track width and more power. It also benefits from the extensive development already undertaken on the Cup cars.

Porsche 911 GT4 R rear7

It retains the 911 GT3’s high-revving 4-litre flat-six that’s still capable of producing up to 512bhp and 347lb ft. However the car’s outputs can be carefully managed based on series regulations and the Balance of Performance system. As delivered in GT4 racing spec, with 53.7mm airflow restrictors, it’s pegged back to 426bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a sequential six-speed paddle-operated dog ‘box. By contrast, the Cayman GT4 Clubsport is fitted with a smaller capacity 3.8-litre mid-mounted engine, sending 419bhp through a six-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission.

> Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court Edition revealed: a GT3 for Great Britain only

Regulations also dictate changes to the chassis, with wheels that are one inch narrower, that now bolt up to the hubs via a five-bolt pattern, rather than with centre-locks.The dampers are dual adjustable, while Porsche offers springs with three rate options. The brakes are Brembo steel discs per series rules.

Output and weight of GT4-class racers are all subject to Balance of Performance technical regulations, but the general recipe is low downforce, modest power output and a weight figure in the region of 1300kg. Much of the car’s body and aerodynamic set-up is borrowed from the 911 Cup car. This includes the adjustable rear wing, which can be manually switched between eleven positions.

Expect to see the Porsche 911 GT4 R make its racing debut in the 2027 motorsport season. UK buyers will be charged £228,386 plus VAT.

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