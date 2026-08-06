Bugatti seems to have created the finale for its iconic W16 engine more times than we can count, and based on today’s news, this trend hasn’t stopped yet. This one-off special is especially intriguing though, as unlike every other Solitaire programme creation, there’s no ‘ordinary’ Chiron lying beneath its re-sculpted bodywork.

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This is the Destrier, a one-off creation built upon the bespoke carbonfibre monocoque of ultra-extreme, track-only Bolide (and named after the strongest form of a medieval knight’s horse, apparently). It follows behind the Brouillard and F.K.P Hommage as the third model from Bugatti Solitaire.

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The Bolide on which it’s based is the most extreme Bugatti created to date, designed purely to extract every last drop of performance from the W16 for outrageous track performance. It wasn’t even originally designed to make it into the real world, having been launched in 2020 purely as a one-off experimental concept. It wasn’t until the demand was clear that Bugatti embarked on full-scale development a year later. The Destrier is the latest chapter in that story, albeit for one very lucky (and wealthy) customer.

The extreme, bespoke nature of the Bolide’s carbonfibre monocoque allows for proportions unseen outside of the virtual world. Almost 10 per cent wider and 20 per cent lower than a Chiron, it’s an ultra-low, ultra-wide car with immense presence unmatched by anything else, and the Destrier is designed specifically to take advantage of this. As a result, it ditches the distracting aero of the Bolide, stripping it back to its basic form to make it not just the lowest Bugatti ever, but also one of the lowest cars of its kind – standing at just a metre tall, it beats even the original Ford GT40, albeit by 1.6cm.

Bugatti design director Frank Heyl, said: 'The Bolide gave us the most extreme proportions we have ever created, and by freeing them from the Bolide’s relentless pursuit of downforce, we let them speak as pure sculpture. Just as the Type 57 chassis gave the world both a Le Mans winner and the Atlantic, one platform has now produced two entirely different masterpieces. I believe Destrier will be gracing Concours lawns 50 years from now.'