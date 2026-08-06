Bugatti Destrier revealed as the ultimate one-off W16 hypercar (really, this time)
The one-off Destrier is the latest creation from Bugatti’s Solitaire programme, and there’s no underlying Chiron hardware here
Bugatti seems to have created the finale for its iconic W16 engine more times than we can count, and based on today’s news, this trend hasn’t stopped yet. This one-off special is especially intriguing though, as unlike every other Solitaire programme creation, there’s no ‘ordinary’ Chiron lying beneath its re-sculpted bodywork.
This is the Destrier, a one-off creation built upon the bespoke carbonfibre monocoque of ultra-extreme, track-only Bolide (and named after the strongest form of a medieval knight’s horse, apparently). It follows behind the Brouillard and F.K.P Hommage as the third model from Bugatti Solitaire.
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The Bolide on which it’s based is the most extreme Bugatti created to date, designed purely to extract every last drop of performance from the W16 for outrageous track performance. It wasn’t even originally designed to make it into the real world, having been launched in 2020 purely as a one-off experimental concept. It wasn’t until the demand was clear that Bugatti embarked on full-scale development a year later. The Destrier is the latest chapter in that story, albeit for one very lucky (and wealthy) customer.
The extreme, bespoke nature of the Bolide’s carbonfibre monocoque allows for proportions unseen outside of the virtual world. Almost 10 per cent wider and 20 per cent lower than a Chiron, it’s an ultra-low, ultra-wide car with immense presence unmatched by anything else, and the Destrier is designed specifically to take advantage of this. As a result, it ditches the distracting aero of the Bolide, stripping it back to its basic form to make it not just the lowest Bugatti ever, but also one of the lowest cars of its kind – standing at just a metre tall, it beats even the original Ford GT40, albeit by 1.6cm.
Bugatti design director Frank Heyl, said: 'The Bolide gave us the most extreme proportions we have ever created, and by freeing them from the Bolide’s relentless pursuit of downforce, we let them speak as pure sculpture. Just as the Type 57 chassis gave the world both a Le Mans winner and the Atlantic, one platform has now produced two entirely different masterpieces. I believe Destrier will be gracing Concours lawns 50 years from now.'
Oddly, Bugatti won’t say whether it’s designed for the road and/or track and the Bolide was never homologated for road use. Given it swaps the Bolide’s track-only slicks and 18-inch motorsport-spec wheels for road tyres and 20 and 21-inch wheels, there’s a good chance it could come with number plates. A trip to Lanzante will make this a reality if not, as the British engineering firm has already managed to convert the track-only Bolide.
In addition to ditching the Bolide’s aero, the Destrier swaps the aggressive ‘X’ lighting signature for a more elegant, conventional solution. That iconic Bugatti ‘C-line’ enveloping the door aperture is retained though, finished in satin chrome to match the enlarged horseshoe grille at the front. Its low-profile, blended wing is a design nod to the exclusive Chiron Profilée. Despite nods to the rest of the range, it retains the Bolide’s ultra-lean, sinewy aesthetic with its aggressively tapered sides and almost skeletal front end.
The cabin isn’t as bare bones as the Bolide, as you might expect, with tan leather and nubuck combined with a 3D-knitted textile to make it a more comfortable place to be. There’s copper yarn woven into that unique textile for added sparkle. Elements like the door handles, air vents and steering wheel hub are all finished in an armour-inspired hammered metal effect to match the brightwork in the engine bay.
Performance figures haven’t been disclosed, but given the Bolide tipped the scales at a relatively featherweight (compared to the near 2-ton Chiron) 1450kg, the Destrier is unlikely to be heavy. Its powertrain matches the Bolide’s exactly, with the same 8-litre quad-turbocharged W16, but Bugatti doesn’t want you to focus on this too much. Instead, it says the story of this 1578bhp car is about craftsmanship, not performance…
The Bugatti Destrier will be revealed for the first time at Monterey Car Week in California on August 16, which could well be the last time anyone sees it for a while. This is a one-off creation, and given the 40-off Bolide cost each owner from £3.5m, there’s a good chance this car will be one of the most expensive ever sold, up there with Bugatti’s own La Voiture Noire.