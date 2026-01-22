The clever configuration compressed what would have been a metre-long engine into 645mm. Piëch famously sketched the first layout for the W16 (originally devised as a W18) on the back of an envelope on board a bullet train in Japan. The W layout was a Piëch pet project, having championed the configuration across VW, Audi and Bentley brands with eight, 12 and, ultimately, 16 cylinders in the Bugatti.

The W16’s 1001ps (987bhp) power output was a target figure Piëch insisted upon (‘1001 horsepower like 1001 Nights,’ Heyl smiles), as was the mandate for a 400kph (248mph) top speed. That was a legacy from another of his greatest hits, the Le Mans-winning Porsche 917. ‘His goal with that car was to travel at 400kph on the Mulsanne Straight – “leave the corners to others – or make the car wide so they can’t get past,”’ Heyl says.

While the F.K.P. Hommage doesn’t have a stated top speed, with that aforementioned speed key and nearly 60 per cent more power than the original Veyron, plus 20 years of advances in aerodynamic knowledge, we can assume it’s at least as fast.

The F.K.P. Hommage retains the Chiron’s all-wheel-drive system, with a Haldex coupling at the front differential. Whereas the Veyron sat on 18-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, the F.K.P. Hommage’s wheels have grown to 20 and 21 inches respectively, with the latest Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, as per the Mistral.

While it brings the original Veyron concept up to date, incorporating technology that wasn’t possible when it was first put into production, Heyl says he and his team have been careful to preserve the original car’s character. In the same way that cars are judged at concours events for being ‘period-correct,’ the F.K.P. Hommage is intended to be true to the style and ethos of a noughties car, with 2020s capability. In a way, it is the Veyron facelift that never was.

‘Sadly, he is not here to see this,’ Heyl says, ‘but as Ferdinand Piëch would have said: “So, gentlemen – at the next opportunity.” This is the next opportunity.’