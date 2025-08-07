There’s still life in the W16 yet, if you’re in the position to tap up Bugatti’s new Solitaire one-off programme and order yourself something like the new Brouillard, a Bugatti that makes a PTS GT3 Touring look common. A one-off named after Ettore Bugatti’s beloved horse, it can from a distance be reductively described as a Mistral coupe. Yes, a coupe version of the Bugatti that was designed to be the soft-top Chiron that never was. Look closer and you’ll see that the Brouillard has its own unique features and details that befit what is surely a high seven-figure, if not eight-figure one-off Bugatti.

For a start, we have a totally revised nose with a metallic inner horseshoe that leads into a central spine that runs up the nose. The lights and attached vents are very Mistral but we can see aero blades before and aft the front wheels that are novel to the Brouillard. The high-mounted side intake is similar if not identical to the Mistral while the wheels are totally unique.

On top the twin intakes are more prominent, almost to a Veyron-esque extent, while a glass element in the roof means the cabin maintains an airy feel. At the rear the Brouillard carries over the X-motif rear lights of the Mistral and not a lot else. There's a fixed ducktail wing in place of the Mistral’s hydraulically actuated item and the larger diffuser features Chiron Super Sport-style stacked round exhaust outlets. The lower portion of the car front to back features a subtle dark green gloss carbon finish.

Horse symbols can be seen throughout, aft the doors and embroidered on the headrests. The interior, like the Mistral, is Chiron in its basic architecture albeit customised to an enormous extent. There’s a green tartan pattern throughout the cabin, on the door cards and seats (with more equine embroidery) and on the steering wheel. The aluminium gear shifter features a glass element with a sculpture of the car’s namesake featured within.