Refinement remains at the top of its sector regardless of some of the new incumbents, although the Lotus Emeya can match and surpass the Porsche for feeling a little more special if specced correctly.

Range and efficiency

c370 miles of claimed range

Closer to 250 miles in the real world

Charging speeds greatly increased and improved

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Stated range is one thing and indeed, very impressive if taken as read, right around 370-380 miles overall for all Cross Turismos. Like many big electric cars the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo is at its best when treated as a GT car, although this does highlight a technical issue: range. Stated range is one thing and indeed, very impressive if taken as read, right around 370-380 miles overall for all Cross Turismos but we saw closer to 240 in the real world, even with its increased 97kWh (usable) battery capacity. That limits its impressive capability in daily use.

That’s not helped by a charging network that’s still not quite up to the standards parts of Western Europe set, either in terms of speed or the amount of chargers in the infrastructure. The Taycan’s stated charging speed of 320kW is impressive. More-so that it can deliver on that claim, ramping up and accepting charge quickly when plugged in to a quick enough charger. If you’ve the ability to charge your car at home, that’ll help enormously and increase the appeal even further of what is a deeply impressive crossover alternative.

Prices and rivals

The Taycan Cross Turismo channels many Porsche attributes, and a reassuringly expensive list price is one of them. All Cross Turismo’s come as standard with a dual-motor setup, the basic 4S costing from £99,465. The Turbo starts much higher, at £138,265, and the flagship Turbo S rocks in at a dizzying £165,265.

Five years on from its introduction, no one else is doing a jacked-up estate crossover-style EV. Perhaps because the Cross Turismo is a niche version of a car that’s the opposite of the sales darling it once briefly was. Electric SUVs are, however, still ten a penny. From Porsche itself, you could have the Macan EV or Cayenne EV. From BMW, the range hero iX3 or aging iX.

If you don’t want the jacked-up experience, there are a couple of alternative estates. Porsche still sells the Taycan Sport Turismo and Audi has entered the fray with the S6 e-tron, available in Avant form. If a saloon will do just fine, Lotus’s Emeya, Polestar’s 5 and Audi’s e-tron GT remain, with Mercedes-AMG’s GT 4-doorhttps://www.evo.co.uk/mercedes/amg-gt/207847/the-new-mercedes-amg-gt-4-door-is-a-1153bhp-answer-to-the-porsche-taycan and Jaguar’s Type 01 on the way.