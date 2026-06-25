It was surely only a matter of time, after Hyundai demonstrated in the Ioniq 5 N that virtual gearshifts could genuinely add to the experience of driving a sporty EV, before other manufacturers would offer their own take on the tech. On the preceding pages you’ll have seen the Honda Super N, bringing virtual shifting to the bottom end of the market, and now it’s the turn of the Porsche Taycan E-Shift.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It wasn’t a decision Porsche took lightly. It considered virtual gearshifts during development of the Taycan but dismissed the tech on the basis that it didn’t add to the car’s performance. But, much like offering both a manual and a PDK in a GT3, the Venn diagram of speed and interaction doesn’t overlap completely, and it’s in pursuit of the latter that Porsche has decided to give the concept another chance.

Are we past caring that such an idea seems a little perverse? I’m testing E-Shift in an electric car with Turbo S badging, so the former rules of engagement no longer apply. And it’s just as effective here as in the Ioniq 5 N and Super N. I can see some owners simply leaving their Taycan in E-Shift mode and driving it much like they would a Panamera with PDK, quickly suspending disbelief that there’s anything other than a combustion engine and a conventional multi-speed transmission moving them along.

Porsche’s engineers actually started with PDK software as a basis to create the E-Shift’s eight ratios, but the virtual gears and their equivalent torque curves and regen rates unique to each gear have been chosen to match with the Taycan’s characteristics alone. That includes integration with the Taycan’s actual, physical two-speed transmission, so the first two virtual gears are synchronised with the lower ratio, and the other six are engaged in the upper gear.

Gears seven and eight (virtual) are effectively overdrives, though that’s a weird concept here, as since they’re a façade, having an overdrive is a bit redundant. You could leave the E-Shift in third or fourth virtual gear all day, revving its digital nuts off, and it wouldn’t materially affect your real-world range. Shift points change with driving mode, driving style and load, just like with a regular automatic. So too does the intensity, volume and tone of the synthesised soundtrack, conceived specially for the E-Shift.