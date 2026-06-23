Automotive history time. In the late 1940s, Japan’s rapid post-war industrialisation and mobilisation of its people had to be done economically. The upshot was that in 1949 the government created a special class of car, the kei-jidōsha, or ‘light automobile’, with restrictions on its size and engine capacity, plus favourable rates of tax, exemption from parking space ownership requirements, and other financial benefits.

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Kei cars still exist today and make up a huge proportion of Japan’s domestic car sales, but very occasionally one breaks free and makes it to the UK. You’ll remember the Suzuki Cappuccino and Daihatsu Copen; you might be less familiar with the Subaru Vivio and Mitsubishi ‘i’. And now, sort of, there’s another: the Honda Super‑N.

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Under the skin, the Super‑N is heavily based on the Honda N‑One E, the electric version of a charming pseudo-retro kei car sold in Japan over a few generations since 2012. That said, the Super‑N doesn’t technically meet kei regs, due to its enlarged dimensions and extra power. At 1573mm it’s still amusingly narrow, but that’s still 100mm wider than the N-One, and it’s 204mm longer too. Most of the width is filled out by 185/55 tyres on 15-inch wheels (the true kei car gets 155s) and a wider track.

The overall effect is reminiscent of the old Honda City Turbo II, Honda’s bulldog-like hot hatch from 1983. The new car replicates the Turbo II’s wide-eyed face, with a functional vent in the grille to help cool the electrics, and a flat rump with upright tail-lights. The colour you see here though, Boost Violet Pearl, is brand new, and it’s echoed throughout the Super‑N. You’ll find it in the usual stuff like the touchscreen graphics and ambient lighting, but the most prominent reference is the BOOST button on the steering wheel.

Unlike the slightly redundant OV ‘overtake’ button in an Alpine A290, the BOOST button here is something you’ll end up using frequently, if not permanently. For a start, it raises power from a kei-car-friendly 63bhp to the full 94bhp, reducing the 0-62mph time from a distinctly tepid 14.5 seconds to a livelier ten-flat. It also turns on Active Sound Control, a piped-in combustion-engine facsimile that Honda says is a cross between what you’ll hear in the City Turbo and an Integra Type R. More intriguingly still, it activates a simulated ‘gearshift’ mode.