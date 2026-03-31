A battery-powered city car might not be the most obvious of evo cars but the Renault Twingo has become an unlikely cult hero car for enthusiasts. A lightweight, inventive, fit-for-purpose design, it’s a car to celebrate.

Particularly the original. The left-hand-drive Mk1 was never sold in the UK but many have been imported and DVLA records show 240 are in regular use on British roads.

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The new Twingo E-Tech Electric overtly references the original Mk1, not only in its endearing design cues, ‘monospace’ proportions and bright colours but also its modular interior layout.

Its two rear seats individually slide forwards and backwards by up to 17cm, so you can prioritise boot space or passenger knee room. Their backrests fold flat, as can that of the front passenger seat, enabling 2m long objects to be carried. A 50-litre well in the basement of the boot is a handy space to stash the charging cable, or valuables. The (slightly flimsy) boot floor above is split in two halves, making it easier to access the space beneath around other objects in the boot. And this time around the Twingo has five doors, rather than three. Renault describes it as an A-segment car with B-segment space. Despite being 3.79m long, it’s roomier inside than many larger hatchbacks.

Battery, range and platform

The Twingo E-Tech is based on the same RGEV platform (previously called the AmpR Small platform) as the Renault 4 and Renault 5. The latter in particular has been a success story, selling roughly 12,000 cars in the UK in approximately its first 12 months on sale, with the vast majority of buyers being new customers for Renault.