In today’s world of £92k Audi RS3s and £100k+ base Porsche 911s, it seems like obtainable performance cars are becoming increasingly thin on the ground. Just a few years ago there was a vibrant selection of affordable icons, from the Hyundai i20 N to Ford’s Fiesta ST and the brilliant Toyota GR86, but almost all have fallen by the wayside as manufacturers look to minimise emissions and maximise profit margins. However, if you're willing to buy used, there's still a tempting selection of second-hand evo favourites available on the market – and we've gone in search of models that can be bought, maintained and enjoyed relatively cheaply.

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Set yourself an upper limit of £10,000 – about £5k less than a new Dacia Sandero – and you’ll find everything from V8 bruisers to lightweight roadsters, with top speeds in excess of 150mph and 0-60mph times beginning with fives and sixes.

We’ve trawled through the classifieds to pick a range of models that start from just £2500, and cover a wide range of performance and practicality considerations. This isn’t a buying guide, but where appropriate you’ll find links to cars we’ve covered in more depth elsewhere.

Consider it more of a shopping list – a selection to tempt you when you want to park something a little more exciting alongside your family wagon, or if you’re ready to take the plunge into ownership of your first proper evo car.

Top ten cheap fast cars 2026

Renault Sport Clio 172

While not ‘fast’ in the way some other cars on this list might be, a car as small as the Clio packed with a 170bhp 2-litre engine isn’t what you might call slow, either. Early phase 1 172s are rare these days (easily identified by their softer styling and 15-inch OZ wheels), but phase 2 cars are plentiful and inexpensive – you can pick one up for as little as £3500.