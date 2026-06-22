The Grande Panda couldn’t have come at a better time for Fiat. It feels like this cute, quirky little car is here to save the day in the same way the 500 did almost 20 years ago. It leverages retro-modern design and cute details to rail against the idea that small affordable cars need to be austere or lack desirability. But then behind the style, there’s substance. There’s real thought that’s been put into this car’s powertrain, user experience and market positioning.

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It might be riding the coattails of the Renault 5 in this arena but the Panda has one key trump card: it isn’t an electric-only proposition, opening it up as an option to that huge subset of buyers who love the look of the 5 but can’t contort their lives around the (im)practicalities of EV ownership. Here’s how we got on after a week behind the wheel.

Engine, gearbox and performance

EV or petrol hybrid powertrain options

EV has 44kWh battery and 111bhp electric motor

1.2-litre Puretech three-cylinder hybrid produces 109bhp

The Panda’s secret weapon is choice. Specifically, a choice of powertrains. If you are a buyer with only a need for a small local run car and can charge an EV at home, the 111bhp electric version with its 44kWh battery should do just fine. If you’ll be depending on this car as your more regular transport with a varied range of use, the option of the 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid means the Panda’s still in the game.

Peak power of 109bhp doesn’t sound like much (nor the 0-62mph time of 11.2sec) and indeed it isn’t. It's only 9bhp up on the Panda 100hp of over two decades ago, which was itself not considered overburdened with potency when new. Nonetheless I never found myself asking for performance from the Panda hybrid and not receiving at least enough. It’s not fast, but the way the 1.2-litre Puretech engine coalesces with the 48-volt mild hybrid system and its electric motor means there’s a sense of pep and keen response to the Panda. This makes sense when you consider the modest-but-chunky-enough torque figure of 151lb ft, the same as a Volkswagen Up GTI.