Used Fiat Panda 100HP (2006 - 2010) review: a driver's supermini for under £3000

Outputs of 99bhp and 97lb ft seem even more modest now than they did 18 years ago, but a kerb weight of just 975kg means a useful power-to-weight figure of 103bhp per ton. The engine thrives on revs, encouraging use of the short, snappy six-speed manual gearbox for spirited progress, while the car’s small dimensions help make it feel much quicker than it really is.

Further performance-enhancing changes included the standard Panda’s rear drum brakes being swapped for discs, and the fitment of modified springs, dampers and bushes that gave an entirely new dynamic character. Unfortunately, these chassis modifications did result in an uncompromising ride on trickier surfaces, but find the right road and it’s a riot, with plenty of grip, minimal body roll and darty steering combining for a pleasingly old-school feel.

The model’s strong reputation combined with the high cost of entry-level used cars means the Panda 100HP is slowly beginning to increase in price, but even so, there are great deals to be had. Just £2000 is enough for an unmodified example with six-figure miles, with double that sum securing the very best, c70,000-mile cars. Whichever way you look at it, it’s an absolute bargain.

What to look out for

Contrary to the Italian car stereotype, the 100HP has proven to be reliable for the most part, with no drastic maintenance required to keep a good example on the road. Interior plastics, leather and trim can show their age, but replacement parts aren’t too difficult to find should you search in the right places.