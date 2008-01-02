In fact, I was delighted, because the Panda proved to be just as fun as I remembered. Better yet, my recollection of the punishing ride quality was actually wide of the mark. Sometimes it actually feels quite sophisticated, padding over minor ruts and blips with the firm but well-damped bearing of a BMW M car. Conversely, in some circumstances it’s comically bouncy, but there are things you can do about that, which I’ll investigate in due course.

The real star of the show, however, is the naturally aspirated 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine, which comes on strong with an almost turbo-like surge at 2000rpm and then keeps on pulling, encouraging you to thrash it just because. Also in the plus column, the brakes feel strong, and the gearchange is pretty good too.

Of course, you can’t expect everything to be peachy with a two-grand Panda. Jai warned me one of the wheel bearings wasn’t in great health and a rumble from the front confirms it. Possibly related to this, the car pulls to the right under acceleration and darts to the left if you then lift off. So that needs looking at. Also, the radio doesn’t work.

Cosmetically, it’s a good 10-foot car but closer inspection reveals dings, scratches and swirls plus evidence of kerbing that stands out because a previous owner painted the wheels grey. I don’t mind the look, but the scuffing is annoying and hard to fix while matching to the unknown colour of the alloys. I’ll look into a solution, while remembering not to get giddy and blow half the car’s value on making it look perfect. The aim here, initially at least, is to prioritise mechanical heartiness and the pursuit of cheap thrills. On the basis of how it drives, I think the Panda has got that second part well covered.

This story was first featured in evo issue 306.