Small affordable cars have provided a platform for many a great performance car. For as long as the car has been around, small ones have been delivering some of the biggest smiles that it's possible to have on the road. And track, because small performance cars when done right hit hard regardless of the environment you drive them in. They’re the right size, lightweight, biddable and, most importantly, more often than not they are the cars so many of us cut our driving teeth in and honed our understanding of car control.

From those early exploits of experiencing and managing body control, to full-on lift-off oversteer, it’s all available in bite-sized chunks that teach the inexperienced and reward those with many more years under their driving shoes. Small sized performance cars offer something for everyone at every level. And regardless of where you are or who you park up with there is always an appreciation for the small and perfectly formed performance car.

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Which makes it a crying shame that in a world where manufacturer profit margins continue to thin out, the herd of small, affordable, simple cars has never been thinner. So while this list features the very best new small performance cars, we’ve included some old favourites, too. With the passing of the Ford Fiesta, the genre has arguably lost its backbone an the loss of the Skoda Citigo/VW Up/Seat Mii triplets was a big blow for tiny lightweight runarounds. And we’re still very much in mourning for the demise of Renault Sport as we know it.