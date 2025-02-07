Jaguar Type 01: Controversial new electric GT gets a name

Development of Jaguar’s upcoming all-electric four-door GT is entering its final phase, with prototype cars on the road wearing a reduced level of camouflage, ahead of its reveal in Autumn 2026. And now the most controversial car in Jaguar’s history also has a name: Type 01.

If you’re wondering where the name comes from, the ‘0’ references the zero tailpipe emissions, while the ‘1’ indicates that this is the first Jaguar in the company’s new era. The ‘Type’ meanwhile is the link to Jaguar’s past, where the C-type first appeared in 1951.

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> Jaguar Type 01 prototype review – driving 2026's most controversial new car

Producing more than 986bhp and 959lb ft the all-electric four-door GT will be revealed later in 2026 before reaching the first customers in 2027. Expected to cost from at least £120,000, Jaguar’s future hinges on the success of its all-electric strategy. Rumours that the firm is hastily reengineering the Type 01 to take a hybrid powertrain are wide of the mark, with the Type 01 too far along its engineering journey to be redeveloped to accommodate an internal combustion engine.

Experiencing the Type 01 from both the passenger seat at Gaydon and from behind the wheel in Sweden during cold weather testing, the new Jaguar is taking a very different approach to other all-electric, high-power saloon cars.