At surface level, the Abarth seems more serious than either the Golf or A290. Deep bumpers and a squared-off boot spoiler don’t do much to hide its crossover proportions, but inside you’ll find a pair of sculpted bucket seats and a small, suede-trimmed wheel with an acid-yellow 12 o’clock stripe. Fire it up and there’s what sounds like the throbbing idle of a petrol engine, too. That’ll be the 600e’s sound generator, which uses both the interior sound system and an external speaker to mimic a petrol Abarth 500. ‘Rev’ it and it sounds more like a mooing cow, although it’s less obnoxious than the smaller 500e’s system.

Once moving, the 600e is quicker and more urgent than the Alpine, courtesy of a 276bhp front motor, although the Golf still has a stronger sense of sustained thrust on Bedford’s longer straights. Like the Alpine’s synthesised sci-fi-style whine, the rising and falling tone of the Abarth’s sound generator is useful for gauging your speed into corners, even if it can sound like a petrol car with one (very long) gear ratio. But neither EV is overwhelmingly rapid, so your entry speeds are naturally easy to judge. The relatively modest performance levels help you get into a rhythm, rather than blasting down the straights in bursts and working the brakes to the limit as you would in more powerful EVs.

Dynamically the Abarth feels firm, responsive and keen to change direction. The steering is positive and firmly weighted and it goads you into bullying it around the lap, though when you do it does feel taller and a little less wieldy than the Alpine, with more inertia in its movements (at 1665kg it’s the heaviest car here). There’s less polish in the controls too – specifically in the brake pedal, which has a longer and much less reassuring throw than the Alpine’s.

Pick up the pace and there’s a sense of neutrality to the Abarth, and it does feel purposeful in terms of the control of its suspension and its keen responses. It feels like a performance product, rather than just a faster Fiat 600e. Which makes it all the more frustrating that the stability control holds the car on a tight leash and can’t be permanently switched off (it automatically turns itself back on at speed). Any hint of playfulness or yaw is reined in, the ESC grabbing at the brakes to kill the fun, and your momentum. The best way to make progress in the 600e is by underdriving so that the electronics don’t intrude, which feels wrong in a hot hatch and ultimately makes it less fun and less expressive than either the Golf or the Alpine.

The A290 is thus the more convincing EV hot hatch of the pair, and in dynamic terms can go toe-to-toe with a GTI Clubsport. But what about the best hot hatch of the modern era, the Honda Civic Type R? Find out in a comparison test to follow.