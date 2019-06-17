Polestar 1 (2019-2022) – review, history and specs of a modern unicorn

There were some in Sweden highly sceptical of Geely’s ownership of Volvo, Polestar CEO and ex-Volkswagen Group design director Thomas Ingenlath told us over dinner at the launch of the Polestar 1 in 2019.

Their anxiety was understandable. China’s industrial juggernaut was a very different beast from those in the west. It wouldn’t have been outside the realms of possibility to have stripped Volvo to the bone, consuming decades of talent, experience and innovation like a kind of automotive Dementor before moving on to other victims.

Clearly, that hasn’t happened, with Polestar developing into its own fully-fledged, handsomely funded EV brand and Volvo coming closer than ever to achieving its long-assumed premium German alternative status. The relationship has been mutually beneficial. Geely does indeed draw from Volvo’s greatest minds and talents, but in turn it has granted Volvo more creative freedom than it’s enjoyed for decades, and a large pot of money to ensure things are done properly.

Polestar 1 history

Polestar’s association with Volvo goes back further than Geely’s involvement. Its roots are in touring car racing as Flash Engineering, linked with the TWR-prepared Volvos in the BTCC, and later developing S60s and C30s for the Swedish Touring Car Championship.

The Polestar name was created in 2005, and 2010 begat the first road car, the 400bhp, all-wheel-drive C30 Polestar Concept. The first production model debuted in 2013, the six-cylinder Volvo S60 Polestar, and two years later the brand was absorbed AMG style into Volvo (the race team split to become Cyan Racing). In 2017, Volvo announced Polestar would become a dedicated manufacturer of electric vehicles.