It doesn’t feel like so long ago that the Jaguar XE was the face of one of the company’s previous new eras. But the car which Coventry had best intentions of cracking the German-dominated small executive saloon market with now seems alien to a Jaguar that’s reinventing itself as a lower-volume proprietor of imperious luxury EVs costing over £100,000. But does Jaguar’s Ian Callum-penned one-and-done BMW 3-series rival bow out with grace? Given that, for a moment, it had probably the best chassis in the class, we’d urge keen drivers not to overlook the orphaned small saloon.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The XE entered a fiercely contested segment of the market with a point to prove when it went on sale in 2015. The previous ‘small’ Jag to be sold, the X-type, didn’t exactly set the world on fire, and since then the Germans had moved the compact executive game on and tempted a number of outsiders in to come play. Jaguar for one, of course, but also Lexus and then Alfa Romeo. The Jag and the Alfa had the 3-series as their benchmarks, their aim to be as satisfying to drive as they were handsome to look at.

Production of the XE began in April 2015, with an update to the interior and engine lineup coming in 2017 and a facelift and range reshuffle in 2019, with mild hybridisation added in 2020. The flagship was of course the wild, widened, near-600bhp XE SV Project 8. The XE remained on sale until 2024.

Jaguar XE in detail