Abarth 124 Spider (2016-2019) review – the Mazda MX-5 with Italian flair

Abarth is keen on making its rich Italian heritage known, and for good reason, but its modern-day 124 Spider began life in Hiroshima, Japan. Launched in 2016 as an homage to the marque’s iconic ’70s Group 4 rally car, it was in fact based on the same platform as Mazda’s talented ND MX-5, with Abarth adding its touch during final assembly in Turin.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Though its rowdy ‘Record Monza’ exhaust system might suggest otherwise, its turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder produces a modest 168bhp and 184lb ft of torque. Sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission (an automated manual was also offered) and a standard limited-slip differential, the 0-62mph sprint happens in a quoted 6.8sec with top speed at 143mph – respectable, but hardly earth-shattering.

> The new Abarth 600e is a 237bhp hot electric crossover

Over its relatively short production run the model received mixed reviews, with its high price-point difficult to justify for some. The steering is also a sticking point for many, with a lack of feel making it difficult to place the car when the surface gets tricky. Nevertheless, the 124’s chassis is noticeably stiffer than the MX‑5’s, with spring rates also increased to reduce roll. Combine this with the responsive engine and the amusing sound it produces and you have yourself a surprisingly satisfying drop-top machine.

Buying guide

Despite its trusty Mazda underpinnings, the 124 isn’t without issues. Overall reliability is perhaps stronger than its Abarth 500 relatives, and the Multiair engine they share is relatively trouble free, but electrical gremlins have been known to make an appearance. While we would always opt for the manual, some automatic cars have been known to shift down erroneously at speed, while fuel pump failures are also not uncommon. Both of these problems were rectified with a recall though, meaning you shouldn’t experience them if the car has been updated.