‘As usual, Ferrari has a target, in this instance the big-hitting Porsches that have already been around the recently revised West Circuit: the 523bhp 997 GT2 and the 604bhp Carrera GT, which recorded 1:23.5 and 1:23.3 respectively. The Enzo lapped the old circuit, which was a bit quicker, in 1:21.3sec, so if the Scuderia gets close to that, it’ll be on the money.

‘The fastest laps are with Race mode selected, though there’s just a couple of tenths in it – 1:22.5 with versus 1:22.7 without. It feels like it would go a bit faster with less understeer, and reducing the front tyre pressures to match the rears (we normally stick with the manufacturer’s recommendations) does the trick.

‘It feels like the rear is taking more of the cornering load, which makes things a bit serious in CT-off in the faster turns (and no quicker overall), but in Race mode the Scuderia seems to balance right on the edge. It’s there in the lap time, too – 1:21.7, which takes its advantage over the Porsches out from around 1sec to over 1.5sec.

‘Allowing for the changes to the circuit, that also puts it on a par with the Enzo we tested on the old layout, and there’s no question that the Enzo, with simple traction control and a purely mechanical limited-slip diff, was looser and much scarier.’

Values and buying guide

For a few years the 430 Scuderia was the unloved track-honed special among a clutch of high-value darlings. The 360 Challenge Stradale has had a certain value to it for years, that’s skyrocketed over the last 12 months at the time of writing (June 2026). The 458 Speciale that succeeded it meanwhile has critical kudos (our first and until the Revuelto last year, only eCoty contender voted winner unanimously by our judges) and the affections of owners and the market. Finally, though, the 430 is catching up, the Scuderia over the last year jumping from the £150,000 range to over £300,000.

Full Ferrari or specialist service history is a must. You’ll also want a detailed picture of how much life is left in the F1 box’s clutch, and any reputable vendor should be able to produce a printout detailing as much. Also check the tyres. As much as wear, you’ll want to pay attention to age, as these are cars that often spend more time laid up in secluded collections, than they do on track. Check for wear on the thin and enormous 398mm carbon-ceramic brake discs, as well as the health of the calipers themselves. Seized pistons aren’t unheard of when not in regular use.

Specs