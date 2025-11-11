Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long term tests

It has a VW Golf R engine, but the Cupra Leon is quietly old-school

Why the old-school demands of a front-wheel-drive hot hatch still have their place

by: Yousuf Ashraf
22 Jun 2026
evo Fast Fleet Cupra Leon 300 VZ3 MK4 facelift20

I’ve never subscribed to the idea that you need four-wheel drive if you still want to have fun in poor weather. Sure, it provides traction benefits (if the right tyres are fitted) on slippery roads, but should you really be taking advantage of that when the conditions could easily catch you out? In some cases, I’d rather drive at lower speeds and be forced to think harder about my driving in something two-wheel drive. And the Cupra is one of those cars that really does make you think when grip is at a premium.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not snappy or even that playful, but if you decide to dump its full torque to the front wheels at once on a cold, wet road, you should be ready for things to get a bit frantic. The steering fights against your grip as the VAQ differential lock shuffles power between the front wheels, and if you really overdo it, both tyres can light up and take away most of your ability to steer. And that really does focus the mind…

> Volkswagen Golf GTI review – once the definitive hot hatch, is it still one of the best?

In this way the Cupra is quite old-school. It demands respect, and with time you learn to adapt your driving to the car and conditions to get the most from it. The flip side is that when you want to calm things down, you can dial it back to Comfort mode and leave the safety systems on, and then it’s just as approachable and easy to drive as a basic Leon. To be honest, that’s how I’ve been using it most, either commuting, stuffing it with shopping or ferrying friends around for late-night takeaways. It does everything you’d expect of a daily hatch, hot or otherwise, but even then it feels that bit more interesting than a Golf GTI.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Group tests
In-depth reviews
Long term tests
Reviews

The cabin is a big part of this. The ambient lighting and faux carbon trim are a bit chintzy, but general fit and finish are good and the carbon-backed Sabelt bucket seats are fabulous – comfortable on long drives but giving a real sense of purpose the moment you climb in. And I’m not even that bothered by the sliding touch controls and lack of proper knobs and buttons, at least not as much as I expected to be. I tend to use the steering-wheel volume controls and leave the temperature set just-so at 19.5 degrees.

evo Fast Fleet Cupra Leon 300 VZ3 MK4 facelift20

Although not everyone is a fan of the matt brown/bronze colourway (trust me, it looks better in person), the Cupra is also a bit of a crowd-pleaser. My cousin Rayyan, whose dream car is a Golf R, couldn’t contain himself when I told him that the Leon effectively had a Golf R engine. He was even more giddy when I showed him the Cupra’s secret start-up procedure, which gives a flare of revs and a flurry of pops if you hold the start button and then press the brake pedal. I vowed not to use it again but might have done so a few times since…

So far, then, the Leon has proved to be as rounded and satisfying to run as a hot hatch should be. As satisfying as Volkswagen’s technically related Golf GTI Clubsport? Watch this space.

Total mileage2898
Mileage this month1151
Costs this month£0
mpg this month34.0
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Driving the greatest ’70s supercars, from BMW M1 to Countach – car pictures of the week
1970s supercar test
Features

Driving the greatest ’70s supercars, from BMW M1 to Countach – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we revisit 1970s supercar icons from Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, BMW and more. These are our favourite shots
20 Jun 2026
New Maserati GranTurismo revealed – GT car updated to face Aston Martin DB12 S and Ferrari Amalfi
Maserati GranTurismo front
News

New Maserati GranTurismo revealed – GT car updated to face Aston Martin DB12 S and Ferrari Amalfi

Maserati’s iconic grand tourer launched in 2022 and is getting a nip and tuck three years on, with more power, a tweaked face and an off-road mode
18 Jun 2026
2027 Alpine A110: First prototype will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Electric Alpine A110
News

2027 Alpine A110: First prototype will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The countdown is on for the reveal of the next Alpine A110, which is set to arrive with electric but be ready for petrol. We have all the details
19 Jun 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content