It has a VW Golf R engine, but the Cupra Leon is quietly old-school

I’ve never subscribed to the idea that you need four-wheel drive if you still want to have fun in poor weather. Sure, it provides traction benefits (if the right tyres are fitted) on slippery roads, but should you really be taking advantage of that when the conditions could easily catch you out? In some cases, I’d rather drive at lower speeds and be forced to think harder about my driving in something two-wheel drive. And the Cupra is one of those cars that really does make you think when grip is at a premium.

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It’s not snappy or even that playful, but if you decide to dump its full torque to the front wheels at once on a cold, wet road, you should be ready for things to get a bit frantic. The steering fights against your grip as the VAQ differential lock shuffles power between the front wheels, and if you really overdo it, both tyres can light up and take away most of your ability to steer. And that really does focus the mind…

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In this way the Cupra is quite old-school. It demands respect, and with time you learn to adapt your driving to the car and conditions to get the most from it. The flip side is that when you want to calm things down, you can dial it back to Comfort mode and leave the safety systems on, and then it’s just as approachable and easy to drive as a basic Leon. To be honest, that’s how I’ve been using it most, either commuting, stuffing it with shopping or ferrying friends around for late-night takeaways. It does everything you’d expect of a daily hatch, hot or otherwise, but even then it feels that bit more interesting than a Golf GTI.