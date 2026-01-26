Quiet has been the Cupra Leon’s rise to the top of the hot hatch hierarchy and no, it’s not just based on the fact that the number of its old rivals still on sale dwindles by the week. Here is a car that holds its position in our affections based on merit. Now there’s a new, more powerful version, called the Cupra Leon VZ. With the Honda Civic Type R disappearing from sale, is the new Cupra now our front-driven hot hatch of choice? Quite possibly, though you’ll struggle to get hold of one – just 50 are coming to the UK.

You’ll be forgiven for giving the new Leon VZ a double take, wondering what exactly is new. The ‘VZ’ badge on the boot doesn’t mean anything either, as Leon 300s will have this too. Top of the cheat sheet? Check the exhausts. On the new VZ, the four pipes protruding from the sporty rear bumper will be that distinctively Cupra shade of copper, rather than grey as they were on the Leon 300. Inside is the guaranteed presence of the fantastic Sabelt ‘Cup’ bucket seats that let you find a proper driving position, though these come standard too on the £50,135 Leon VZ3. Inside there really isn’t much to mark what will be a rare car out from ‘lesser’ models.

All that’s really changed is the power output. The EA888 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine is as it was albeit with tickled software, to produce 321bhp and 310lb ft – a dead ringer for the outputs of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50. Like the Golf this still goes through the front wheels alone though it doesn’t receive the array of geometry changes that the Golf gets – maybe a revision we’ll see on the TCR? Performance is potent, with the 0-62mph sprint taking just 5.4sec, on the way to a de-restricted 168mph top speed.

The Leon VZ avoiding adopting the driven rear axle and torque-splitter diff of the top-billing Leon 333 Estate to harness its potency is a good thing. One of the things we really enjoyed about the Leon 300 was this sense of barely-contained fury and so that remains in the new VZ. It’s not stupid, like an old Ford Focus RS or Vauxhall Astra VXR, the nose diving towards the nearest hedgerow at the first sign of meaningful boost pressure. Rather it’s scrappy, alive, engaging. You do need to exercise a bit of control and on occasion meter out its performance in aid of maintaining precision but do so effectively and the nose obeys, the limited-slip VAQ differential tucking the Leon onto your chosen line, asking a little more of the drive but rewarding in turn.