Our Caterham Seven is quick, but there's one thing that takes it to a new level...

The grip the featherweight Seven generates on sticky slick tyres is enormous. Down the Craner Curves (taken flat in these cars) I feel like my head’s going to be pulled from my shoulders. We screw the headrest support (a foam-padded metal plate) out a bit further for the next session so I can push my head back into it and relieve some of the effort. The other thing that’s become clear is that a tow is crucial; with the Seven being such a draggy open-wheeled shape, the slipstream effect you get from other cars is like nothing else I’ve experienced. In qualifying, a tow can make the difference between a slow time and a competitive one.

All of the drivers are well aware of this, ducking into the pitlane if they sense a driver’s tucked into their slipstream during qualifying, while being savvy enough to find a car of their own to follow. I only manage to find one lap in another car’s tow in the entire session, and line up 15th out of 20 cars. Racing a Seven is clearly a specialised art, and Caterham subdivides the championship table into two classes: Pro for seasoned drivers and Am for those with less Seven-specific experience. I’m in the Am class, along with ten other drivers.

The three races that ensue are the most intense I’ve ever experienced. The slipstream effect means the field never really spreads out, and with the ability to run side by side more easily than in other racing cars, overtaking moves take two or three corners to complete. Racing is almost impossibly close, inches apart – or less at times. Although for fleeting moments I get into the top ten and run third in the Am class at one point, it’s not long before I’m shuffled down the field; make one mistake, or lose one position, and you’re quickly swallowed by the pack. In the first race I end up right at the back; in the next two I sharpen my elbows a little more and finish 15th and 14th after some of the most breathlessly exciting driving I’ve ever encountered.

Driving the evo25 car on track in Caterham’s Sevens-only trackday the next day I expected it to feel like a comedown after the slick-shod, sequential-geared racer. Yet it really was much, much closer than I expected, both in terms of excitement and pace. The shared DNA with the 420 race car is real and tangible, and makes the evo25 enormous fun.

Total mileage 2343 Mileage this month 705 Costs this month £0 mpg this month 22

This story was first featured in evo issue 317.