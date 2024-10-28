My £200k Aston Martin DBX707 comes with a built-in shower I didn't ask for

Nearly six months and 10,000 miles in and, while the 707 has become a norm in evo’s life, it still remains a conversation starter for those meeting it for the first time. Primarily this is because it remains a rare sight, although in my small(ish) town ‘mine’ makes up a quartet of DBXs, one of which is also a 707 (satin gold paint, black wheels). But like all new cars in a sector a brand hasn’t been active in before, market penetration still takes time. A few years ago the DBX accounted for 43 per cent of Aston Martin’s total 2954 vehicles sold; Ferrari expects to sell in the region of 3000 Purosangues each year.

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As I file this (late) copy our very own Dickie Meaden is discovering just how close, or not, the Ferrari and Aston Martin are in terms of ultra-luxury, high-performance SUVs. While he downs several hundred litres of superunleaded I’ve a few bits of housekeeping to attend to, specifically the not-so-glossy bits of 707 ownership.

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The first is the fit of the car’s aero parts. The front and rear splitters, flicks and wings form an integrated flow of body-meeting add-ons, but the gaps between the trim pieces that make up the extended side sills are ‘sizeable’. It can be attributed to the DBX’s early years: conceived under Andy Palmer, the 707 was created under his replacement Tobias Moers, but delivered to the first customers after he had departed, which meant design, engineering and suppliers probably didn’t know which way the project was going from one day to the next. That the 707 is such a well-rounded, immensely capable and deeply desirable machine is testament to those who brought it to market. But for any forthcoming update tighter trim gaps are a must. So too a fix to the tailgate providing an impromptu shower when opened after it’s rained.

The other required fix concerns something we’ve discussed previously about the DBX: its HMI system. It's now been heavily upgraded in current cars, thankfully, but even with familiarity and regular use the unit in this particular example frustrates. Apple CarPlay becomes your default connection (there’s no Android Auto, sorry) but the Mercedes-supplied system is still too antiquated to get the best from the smartphone-mirroring tech. From the top down, all at AML are aware of this shortcoming, and the fix will provide the DBX’s interior with not only a design uplift but an all-important kick into the 21st century. Until this happens, I’m happy to continue to rely on 700bhp and dynamics to match for entertainment.

Total mileage 9212 Mileage this month 1390 mpg this month 23.3 Total costs £0 Purchase price £223,000 Value today c£120,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 316